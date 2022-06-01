Amazon removes in-app purchases from the Play Store to avoid paying commission to Google

In 2020, Google reinforced its payment policy to make it clear that all digital purchases must use Google Play billingand therefore, charge developers a commission for each digital purchase or subscription made, but Google gave a deadline for the applications to adapt to the new Google Play policy, a deadline that ends on June 1.

As of June 1, Google can remove any app that doesn’t use Google Play billing, and to prevent this, companies like amazon what they have done is remove in-app purchases from your apps.

Amazon Music, Kindle and Audible remove in-app purchases

During these last days Amazon has updated in google play the applications of Amazon Music, Kindle Y Audible to remove in-app purchases, which means that from now on users will not be able to purchase new content from Android apps. Until now Amazon used its own billing system that skipped Google commissions, something that is no longer allowed from now on.

Now for example, Amazon Kindle for Android it only allows us to add that electronic book that we want to buy to the list so that we can make the purchase from the web browser. Amazon apps inform users that they have removed digital purchases to comply with Google Play Store policies.

At the moment in Audible we can subscribe to its service through Google Play but we can no longer buy individual audiobooks from the application. The commission for subscriptions is lower for digital purchases.

This change only affects apps downloaded from the Play Store. If we download the Amazon Music, Kindle and Audible applications from the Amazon AppStore, we can buy their digital content from Android without having to resort to the web browser.

It is possible that in-app purchases will return to Amazon applications in the future when Google allows them to officially add the alternative payment system that they are currently testing with Spotify, in which the application allows users to pay with Google Play or with the system developer payments.

