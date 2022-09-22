Amazon releases touch controls for Alexa on Fire tablets and new accessibility features

announced on Wednesday (21) that it is bringing important features to its Fire family tablets. Starting with the next update, users will be able to control , the company’s virtual assistant, using touch instead of voice commands. The feature is “inherited” from Echo Show models. “Tap to Alexa”, as the function is called, is now available on all 8th generation and later Fire tablets in the US, UK, Germany and Japan. Upon activating it, a menu will appear on the screen for users to set alarms, check the weather forecast, traffic conditions and even ask Alexa to tell a joke.

Among the menu buttons is a "quick questions" option that will allow you to enter text commands to get web search results or control smart home devices. Just write "turn off the light", for example. Tapping any of the commands that replace voice controls will cause the assistant to describe the response aloud. Along the same lines, there is a new "Text to Speech" feature that will allow users to enter text for the tablet to read aloud. This function is designed with a focus on people with speech disorders. Latest Galaxy Z Fold3 price leak points higher than expected

Finally, “Switch Access” is coming to the Fire line to allow users with physical disabilities or reduced mobility to use assistive devices – such as joysticks, eye trackers and other technologies – to control tablets. Peripherals can be quickly connected via Bluetooth. Amazon says it has worked in partnership with specialized international bodies to receive feedback on these developments. The initiative follows new tools added to Google and Apple’s operating systems, as well as hardware specially designed by Microsoft for Windows users.

