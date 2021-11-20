Amazon releases native Prime Video app for macOS with PiP, downloads, and more

Through the app, all the contents on Amazon Prime Video and they are also available Picture-in-Picture and AirPlay functions , to stream to a compatible TV. Additionally, in-app purchases for both rental and on-demand content purchase are supported, as well as the payment via a credit card already registered on Amazon.

App functions: Download videos to watch them offline.

Continue watching your favorite movies, TV series or live events in Picture in Picture (PIP) mode while using other apps or websites.

Buy or rent freshly released movies and popular TV series (availability varies by market).

Create personalized entertainment experiences with multiple profiles.

Get behind the scenes of movies and TV series with X-Ray access provided by iMDb.

Watch content on iPhone and iPad by downloading the separate iOS app (requires iOS 12.1 or later).

Watch content on Apple TV by downloading the separate tvOS app (requires Apple TV 3rd generation or later).

Other settings include autoplay, subtitle preferences, parental control and the display of all other devices registered to the account. Any more in-depth handling will require logging into the Amazon site in a web browser.

On first launch, the app asks whether or not you want to receive notifications for content recommendations and other alerts. The rest of the user experience is pretty much the same as on other platforms. Oddly, the app cannot be put in full screen which, of course, is available for all content.

By signing up for Prime Video through iTunes (where available), payment will be charged to your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase and membership will automatically renew each month unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours prior to the end of the period of current plan.