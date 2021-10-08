Amazon puts on sale the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the best in its segment

Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the new version of the Inexpensive transmission devices and easy installation from Amazon. If the current 4K model was already one of the best streamers in the industry based on its value for money, this “Max” is the most advanced of its kind.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a device that, like the rest of its series or others such as Google’s Chromecast, which is its greatest rival, allows to elevate to the category of “smart” televisions without Smart TV functions or in general, improve the benefits of any display screen, access to all kinds of streaming services and the execution of thousands of applications or games.

The new version is identical in design to the current one, with a size slightly larger than that of a pendrive and with an HDMI connector that is the one that connects to the television. The novelties are inside, with a quad core processor and 2 Gbytes of RAM, which allows it to be 40% more powerful than the previous one, apps start faster and navigation is more fluid.

Another great novelty is the support for Wi-Fi 6. And it is welcome because this type of device they need the best internet connection and this protocol is the most advanced wireless in the industry, improving bandwidth, simultaneous stream capacity, latency and other parameters to Wi-Fi 5.

The device supports resolutions up to 4K UHD, high dynamic range HDR and HDR10 +, in addition to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. If the user has an Echo Studio or a pair of fourth generation Echo smart speakers, they can link them wirelessly to improve audio quality, including multi-channel.

Have remote with voice command support with Alexa, custom buttons for Netflix, Disney +, Amazon music and Prime Video, as well as volume, on, off and other navigation controls. Amazon says this is its first online streaming media player to achieve Energy Star certification since launch, which means reduced energy use.

The packaging uses 97 percent wood fiber-based materials, which Amazon says it sources from recycled content or from responsibly managed forests. In addition to the stick and controller, the box includes an HDMI extender, a power adapter, a USB cable and batteries for the remote control.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max, undoubtedly the most complete of its kind, is available from today on Amazon’s e-commerce portal with an official price of $ 54.99. In Spain it has a price of 64.99 euros.