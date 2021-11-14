Amazon Prime Video Shares 30 Seconds Clips | USA only, for now

A new – and unedited, for streaming services – possibility of sharing was announced by Amazon for the Prime Video platform, which allows viewers to share scenes from movies and TV series on social networks. With some distinctions, for the moment: the contents from which you can extrapolate clips to share are those signed by Amazon Original, you can do it only on iOS and the whole is limited to USA customers.

In short, we will probably have to wait for this (large) “experimental” phase to give the expected feedback to Amazon, and who knows when it will arrive in our country. does not also affect Android smartphones, that is the largest slice of the market. On the other hand, it is more unlikely that the sharing of the scenes of films and TV series of Amazon Prime Video concerns, at least in the short term, the contents distributed by third parties, for which there could be difficulties to be solved on the copyright.

Amazon can do whatever it pleases with its content, and hence the innovative functionality of sharing on social networks. For the moment – writes the e-commerce giant – it will be available for “The Boys (Season 1), The Wilds, Invincible and Fairfax, with more Amazon Original movies and TV series to come later.”