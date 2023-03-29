5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeReviewsPhone ReviewsAmazon Prime Video not working well on your Android TV or Google...

Amazon Prime Video not working well on your Android TV or Google TV? This is how it is solved

EntertainmentTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Amazon Prime Video not working well on your Android TV or Google TV? This is how it is solved
amazon prime video not working well on your android tv
- Advertisement -

One of the best streaming platforms you can have is Amazon Prime. To begin with, its price is laughable, since it is included in the Prime subscription to have all shipping costs free when buying any product in the online sales giant.

And the truth is that Amazon has worked really well to include its on-demand content service. Mainly because, for 4.99 euros per month you have Amazon Prime video, all the benefits of Amazon Prime, access to Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Photos so you can upload unlimited content to the cloud. What more can you ask!

But, although it is true that Amazon Prime Video offers a most complete catalog and where you will find series of the likes of The Boys or Jack Ryan, as well as movies like Smile among others, You have a problem: your Smart TV app crashes a lot.

Fixes all problems with Amazon Prime Video in one go

- Advertisement -

I personally use this platform a lot.. I am addicted to series, and the fact that Amazon Prime Video has the great Monk series in its catalog has made it one of my favorite platforms.

working-well-on-your-android-tv.jpg" width="980" height="551" />

An amazing story: Apple Watch fall detection helped…

 

But at the level of usability it cannot be compared to Netflix. It is true that they recently updated the Amazon Prime Video interface to make it more intuitive, but it still has many chiaroscuro.

Especially in those moments when it “saturates” and the app stops working correctly. Surely it has happened to you more than once that, when trying to access Amazon Prime Video, it keeps loading on the home screen.

- Advertisement -

Well, you should know that, if you have a television or multimedia player with Android TV or Google TV, you will not have to restart your television to fix any issues on Amazon Prime Video.

Instead, what we are going to do is force the application to close so that the loading data that caused this error is deleted. And, seeing the process to follow, it’s much faster than turning the TV off and on.

  • First, go to Settings on your TV by tapping on your profile photo located at the top right of the interface.
  • Now, click on Settings
  • Within Settings, you must go to applications
  • Find Amazon Prime Video and select Close App.
  • Now, if you want to start the service, click Open.

If you have followed the steps correctly, Amazon Prime Video will open without any problem. A very simple trick to perform and that will not take you more than a few seconds.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Mercado Pago launches promotion ‘Juntos em Tudo’ that will raffle R$ 400 thousand in prizes

Mercado Pago and Mercado Livre teamed up to give away 1 year of purchases...
Tech News

WhatsApp will allow you to modify the descriptions of photos that are forwarded

WhatsApp is launching a new function that allows users to make modifications during forwarding...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.