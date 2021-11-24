Amazon Prime Video already has its own native application for the new Macs

In the same way that on mobile phones and tablets we have become accustomed to the natural way of enjoying a streaming platform is through an official application, when we cross the river in the direction of computers we realize that this is not always so, and what we prefer (by habit) to access through the browser. From the official page.

That does not mean that the main platforms develop their own applications for Windows 10 (and 11) or Mac, which are more comfortable than typing the URL of the page in question. And Prime Video, until now, did not have an official release dedicated to the M1 chips within the macOS ecosystem, although in the last hours it has run to solve this enormous problem. How?

Available on the Mac App Store

The point is that Amazon has just introduced its new native application for Mac, which will be compatible with those computers that have macOS Big Sur or Monterey installed, and which will condense all the functions that we know from other platforms. In this way, we will not only have access to the immense catalog of series, films, documentaries and content for children, but also all the other associated functions.

New Prime Video app for Mac. Amazon

These are, for example, the famous and extremely useful X-Ray, which tells us shot by shot which actors appear on the screen and even the name of the song that is being listened to in that moment. In addition, we will have the option of downloading chapters and films to the computer, to play them when we do not have a stable internet connection, as well as exclusive access to the history of our profile within the platform.

Also, the new Prime Video application for Mac will not only have all the content of the Amazon Prime subscription but also the entire catalog of purchases and optional subscriptions to new channels that it comes with as standard. You know, access to StarZ, FlixOlé in Spain and other alternatives that are not included in the price we pay annually for that of having free shipping with Amazon.

Finally, and to adapt to the new ecosystem, Prime Video offers Picture in Picture (PiP) functions to play content in a floating window over the rest of the operating system and, also, AirPlay compatibility to send everything to other devices such as Apple TV or any Smart TV compatible with this content transmission standard.