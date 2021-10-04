Amazon Prime presents a new way to send gifts with just your phone or email

With Christmas just around the corner, Amazon has begun to test a new service for Amazon Prime users, with which they can send gifts to anyone just by having their email address or phone number, allowing to obviate the need to share their physical addresses.

Unfortunately, at the moment it is a function limited to Amazon Prime users in the United States, under the exclusive use through the application for mobile devices of the company. In addition, it appears that not all items will be available for this new feature, although we will still be able to find millions of items sold by Amazon and other sellers on the platform.

As we can see in this video, its operation is very simple: the first user wants to surprise the recipient with a gift, but does not know the recipient’s postal address. However, with so just know your email address or phone number of the recipient in order to complete the purchase.

The funny thing about this is that the gift will not be sent directly, but will arrive first as a notification. The recipient receives a notice, either by text message or by email (depending on the method selected), that there is a gift from the first user waiting for them on Amazon.

And it is that although it will not be necessary for both users to have an Amazon account at the time of sending the gift, it will be necessary to receive it. Although luckily the recipient will be able to create it at the same time they receive the notification. In addition, only the user who sends the gift will need to have an Amazon Prime account, and the recipient can choose a free account.

Finally, once this entire process is completed, the recipient will be able to click on the Amazon notice to reveal the content of the gift, and decide whether to decline or accept the gift, and may in fact accept the gift itself, or turn it into an Amazon gift card for the same value of the gift. On the other hand, if the recipient ignores the notification or does not select any of these options, after a few days, it will expire allowing the first user to recover their money automatically.