Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals July 2023 Free Games List

Amazon’s Prime Gaming continues to delight gamers with a series of free games. In June, the service distributes big titles like Prey, Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition, Shovel Knight: Showdown and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, but much more is yet to come. The rest of the ‘free’ games that will be offered to Amazon Prime members in July were announced this week.

As part of the Prime Day 2023 celebration, Amazon has been giving out a number of benefits to players who subscribe to Prime. The platform has increased its number of monthly free games, showing that it really isn’t messing around. - Advertisement - As of July 6th, four more titles will be redeemable on the platform, including Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, NAIRI: Tower of Shirin, wytchwood It is Lunar Axe.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (July 6th via the Amazon Games app)

Serve hundreds of different foods across war-torn America as players cook, serve and manage a food truck in this massive sequel to the million-selling series!

NAIRI: Tower of Shirin (July 13 via Amazon Games app)

Uncover a mysterious conspiracy in this thrilling family adventure, as players take on the role of Nairi in this oasis town where animals and humans live side by side!

Wytchwood (July 20 via Amazon Games app)

Explore a strange landscape, collect magical ingredients, create magical spells in this crafting adventure game set in a land of gothic fables and fairy tales.

Lunar Ax (July 27th via Legacy Games code)

Trapped inside an abandoned house, players must find a way out and unravel the mystery of unexplained tremors before the city is destroyed.