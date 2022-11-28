Amazon Prime Gaming: List of December’s Free Games May Have Leaked

There is very little left before we enter the last month of 2022, but that does not mean that the benefits for players on platforms like the Epic Games Store and the like are over.

While Epic can return to distributing a free game a day, a tradition it has established over the Christmas period in recent years, Prime Gaming, an Amazon platform that is included as a benefit for Prime subscribers, also comes with many benefits.

Apparently, just like last month, Prime Gaming’s December games were leaked ahead of the official announcement and it looks like we’ll have a pretty eclectic selection.