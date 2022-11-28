Amazon Prime Gaming: List of December’s Free Games May Have Leaked

There is very little left before we enter the last month of 2022, but that does not mean that the benefits for players on platforms like the Epic Games Store and the like are over.
While Epic can return to distributing a free game a day, a tradition it has established over the Christmas period in recent years, Prime Gaming, an Amazon platform that is included as a benefit for Prime subscribers, also comes with many benefits.
Apparently, just like last month, Prime Gaming’s December games were leaked ahead of the official announcement and it looks like we’ll have a pretty eclectic selection.
According to a post made on mydealz, the free games for Prime subscribers in December on Prime Gaming will be: Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, Quake, Spinch, Doors: Paradox and Banners of Ruin.
The leak was accompanied by art that looks a lot like those used by Amazon in its official release, but as always, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement to confirm.
Check out some trailers for the supposed December games on Prime Gaming:
A man who fights for life. Desperate to heal their sick father, two sons have only one option: they must embark on a journey to find and bring back the “”Water of Life””. To survive, they will have to trust each other.
One has to be strong when the other is weak, courageous when the other is fearful, they have to be… brothers.
Developed by acclaimed id Software, Quake is the revolutionary first-person shooter that inspires today’s retro shooters. With Quake (Enhanced), enjoy the authentic, updated and visually enhanced version of the original.
Enter a world filled with psychedelic elements. Dive deep into a new ecology with an abundance of diverse paths, bright stages and tricky obstacles. Transcend the world of matter and assume your true form as Spinch, a hyper-agile organism on a journey to rescue a litter of missing puppies from an endless invasion of deformities, eccentric malformations and oddities.
Doors: Paradox is a relaxing diorama puzzle game set in a rich world full of magic, puzzles and over 5 hours of fun!
You are accompanied by the excellent time travel guide Zula, who takes you through an unexplored portal to… a cozy forest, and then a fertile desert oasis, and then the future!?
Build your deck and fight for the Point of Dawn city with card-based combat and up to 6 party members. Characters loyal to your cause have a set of unique cards and abilities that can add to your deck in powerful and exciting ways. Defeat each of the elite opponents on your way to the city’s Captain of the Guard and maim the Enders. You and your brothers may die trying, but there will always be others to carry on the fight for the cause. Casa Pé Preto will remember, and they will never give in. Encounter a series of scenarios as you travel through the city, which can help you, but at the cost of some morality.
In addition to the alleged games above, Prime Gaming also grants a number of benefits within games such as League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Pokémon GO and many others.
So, what did you think of this month’s games on Prime Gaming?