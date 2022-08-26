Amazon Prime Gaming: Assassin’s Creed Origins and More on September’s Free Games List

Pime , a service included in ’s subscription plan, has been distributing a wide range of free PC games monthly, including great hits such as Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Need For Speed ​​Heat, Far Cry 4 and many others, in addition to clear of drops within games like Fall Guys, League of Legends and so on. The service has officially announced which games and drops will be for the month of September 2022, with heavy and very popular titles such as a game from the ’s franchise.

According to the official list released via press release, we will have Assassin’s Creed Origins, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, The Dig, Defend the Rook, We. The Revolution, Castle on the Coast and Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector’s Edition.

In addition to the September Free Games with Prime, Prime members can also stay tuned for even more in-game content to come through a partnership with Ubisoft, including:

Skull and Bones – Players will be challenged to explore a dangerous paradise as they overcome adversity and evolve from an outcast to a feared pirate!

Rainbow Six Siege – Unlock monthly content with Operator Bundles and Boosters to take your gameplay to the next level in this epic 5v5 shooter.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Continue your Viking journey with an all-new bundle arriving September 13th.

full calendar

Service subscribers can look forward to even more amazing content throughout the month of August, including new in-game content drops for Fall Guys, Roblox, Destiny 2, Call of Duty: Vanguard/Warzone, and more!

Apex Legends – Vantage Troop Leader Bundle

Battlefield 2042 – Pug Legend Dozer Specialist Skin

Brawlhalla – Space Dogfighter Bundle

Dead by Daylight – The Maiden Guard Outfit (very rare)

Elder Scrolls Online – Noweyr Pack

FIFA 22 – Five Gold Rare Players and a Player Pick of 83+ OVR Players

GTAO – Get $125K GTAO weekly

Gwent – Ultimate Premium Keg

Hearthstone – Three Standard Card Packs

Overwatch – Three Standard Loot Boxes

PUBG: Battlegrounds Season 4 – Premium Supply Pack #7

Rainbow Six Extraction – Mudslide Uniform and Headgear

Roblox – Avatar Doggy Backpack accessory and three unique bonuses for Mining Simulator 2

Splitgate – Legendary Aviator Assault Rifle, Epic Midnight Volta Armor, Epic Jungle Marshall Jetpack and Epic Hannya Railgun

Two Point Hospital – Floppy Clock Bundle

Valorant – Up In Arms Player Card

World of Warcraft – Helm of Eternal Winter

August 26 — World of Tanks – Gunslinger Bundle

August 29 — Lost Ark – Stronghold Activity Relief Chest

August 30 — League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule

August 30 — New World – Fanatic Saint Skin and Tramp Walk Emote

August, 31 — Destiny 2 – DARCI Exotic Bundle

August 31 – Last chance to redeem — StarCraft: Remastered, Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Recompile, ScourgeBringer and Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises

September 1st Free Games with Prime — Assassin's Creed Origins, The Dig, Defend the Rook, We. The Revolution, Castle on the Coast and Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector's Edition

September 2 Free Play with Prime — Middle-Earth: Shadows of Mordor

September 2nd — Call of Duty: Vanguard / Warzone – World Series of Warzone Pack

6th of September — Legends of Runeterra – Rare Prismatic Chest and an Epic Wildcard

6th of September — RDO – "The "Prospector Jig" Emote, the "Traveling Opulence 1" Outfit for Cripps, 25 Capitale and five Gold Bars

6th of September — Two Point Hospital – Dipping Duck Bundle

8th of September — Wild Rift – Random Champion Pose Chest

September 19 — Fall Guys Content

September 22 — Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest

In August, the service distributed StarCraft: Remastered, Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Recompile, ScourgeBringer, and Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises.

Now in September we will again have a nice selection of free games. What did you think of the September games at Prime Gaming?

