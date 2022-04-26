Tech NewsCommunication

Amazon Prime debuts on TikTok

By: Brian Adam

Everyone is falling, everyone ends up with their TikTok profile, including Instagram, and Amazon prime could not be different.

Amazon Prime has partnered with Big Spaceship, an independent creative agency, to make their presence on TikTok what we’ve all hoped for, something engaging, committed to Gen Z, even though more and more older users are using this network.

They say the new Prime channel on TikTok will “optimize the brand’s voice into a cohesive social feed,” and that it will “cultivate its own foothold on social media, followed by Instagram later this year.”

Available on @prime, it only has 39,000 followers so far, with a bio that reads “Fast to deliver, slow to TikTok.” There is only one video posted.

The video we have on his profile is a creative concept titled “Delivering all the TikTok trends at the speed of Prime”, and it shows Jason Derulo (52.2 million followers) with the caption: “POV: Prime just arrived to TikTok and asks you what he missed.

There are more than 200 million people worldwide with an Amazon Prime subscription in 22 different countries, so everything seems to indicate that it will be one of the most successful profiles on TikTok. It will be interesting to follow the trail to see what the communication specialists of a brand as relevant as Amazon Prime create.

Brian Adam
