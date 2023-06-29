Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals: How to score a GPS watch during Amazon’s 2023 sales

- Advertisement -

The Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals are almost here, and it’s a great time of year to snap up that fitness watch, tracker or bike computer you have had your eye on.

The Amazon Prime Day deals are set for July 11 – 12 this year, and even though the retailer’s uber-sale hasn’t officially kicked off yet, there’s plenty of time to get clued up which of the best Garmin watch models are the right fit for you. Garmin’s range is so vast, with each model containing multiple sizes and versions, that it’s easy to get lost in the mess. We’ve aimed to do as much of the hard work for you as we can, and make it easy to grab a discounted Garmin.

The Amazon Prime Day deals always offer sterling discounts across lots of different kinds of tech – including the best running watches , such as the Garmin Forerunner and Fenix ranges. The Venu series is best for those wanting a lifestyle watch akin to the best Apple Watch or Samsung models, while some people will be after bike computers and heart rate monitors. All of the above are likely to receive heavy discounts over the Prime Day period, as you’ll see below.

Below, we’ve used last year’s deals to provide an example of what sort of discounts you can expect, along with some information on how, when, and where to find the best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals. As we get closer to Prime Day, we’ll also be updating the page with plenty of deals as they go live

Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals: FAQs

When will Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals be available?

Amazon Prime Day, despite the name, is actually a two-day event falling on 11-12 July 2023. Starting at midnight on 11 July, you’ll be able to grab deals across all sorts of different categories. In the health space, that includes the best electric toothbrushes and the best Fitbit deals in addition to Garmins and other workout equipment.

We’ll be online during this period serving you up every deal we can find, from the cheap and cheerful Garmin Forerunner 55 to the top-spec Garmin Enduro 2. Not every deal will be worth getting, and not every deal will be available during the whole of Prime Day: lightning deals are pretty common, and once they’re gone, they’re unlikely to reappear once they sell out. If you spot a truly great deal on your Garmin device of choice, it’s probably not worth waiting to see if it comes up later – there are no guarantees.

That’s why you need to do your research now, looking at the devices you think are going to be worth it, so you can be in a position to grab the deal you want as soon as it comes up.

Do I need to get Amazon Prime to take part in Prime Day?

Yes you do. Amazon will only allow people to get access to most of these deals if they’re subscribers to Amazon’s premium service, Amazon Prime. As you can imagine, this does have a cost attached – $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$9.99 per month, to be exact – but you do get access to free shipping in addition to the deals and a selection of other benefits, such as access to Prime Video (one of the best streaming services ) and Amazon Music.

Amazon Prime is good value for money if you do a lot of shopping on the site, but you can also get access to the deals without paying a penny, providing you’ve never signed up to Amazon Prime before.

How to get access to the Amazon Prime Day deals for free

Fortunately, when you sign up to Amazon Prime, you get a 30-day trial absolutely free. When you’re finished shopping the deals, you can simply cancel your Prime subscription before the 30-day mark and you’ll never have to pay a thing. The exception to this rule is that if you’ve previously had Amazon Prime and canceled, you won’t be able to sign up to the service with the same Amazon account.

Last year’s Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals

To give you an indication of what sort of discounts will be available, we’ve compiled a selection of last year’s deals from the US and the UK right here.

The best Garmin deals in your region

Today’s best Garmin Forerunner 945 and Garmin Forerunner 245 deals

