Amazon Prime Day 2023: What’s Amazon giving away for free?

There’s a big downside to Prime Day deals: even when you spot a great bargain, you still have to part with some money.

Aren’t there any Prime Day deals so good they’re literally giving things away? Technically, no. Amazon Prime costs money, and you can’t get any Prime Day deals without a membership. But if you’re reading this, you probably already have a membership, and you’re looking for dazzling deals. That being the case, prepare to be dazzled. The following stuff is free (to you, a paying Prime member).

Armor for your mount in Diablo IV

It’s armor. Not real armor, mind you, but armor in the new game Diablo IV. And it’s for protecting your mount (horse) when hunting the Drowned. Y’know, water zombies? If you need it, and have advanced far enough in the game to be allowed to use it, you know what I’m talking about, and it’s yours at no charge(opens in a new tab) if you buy it by Aug. 3. If you don’t need it, you probably have no idea what I’m talking about, and you’re free to keep scrolling.

3 months of Audible Premium Plus

From now until July 31, Amazon is offering a pretty valuable Audible sample platter: three months of Premium Plus access. That means you get one free audiobook (for those keeping score, three months = three audiobooks), in addition to Audible’s other premium features: Amazon originals, sleep tracks, meditation programs, and podcasts. Keep in mind, however, that after your three month trial, a paid, $14.95-per-month membership will kick in, so plan accordingly.

Prey (2017)

Free weekly games and in-game content (like the aforementioned horse armor) available through Prime Gaming are some of the ongoing benefits of Prime membership, but thanks to the technicality that is Prime Day, this week’s can count as a Prime Day deal if you’d like. That means 2017’s sci-fi first-person-shooter Prey is yours for free if you grab it before July 24. And you should. It’s an immersive, difficult game, full of mysteries and moral quandaries.

3 months of Kindle Unlimited

For the remainder of Prime Day, you can get a 3-month trial of Kindle Unlimited, Amazon’s unique subscription service offering synced audiobooks and text-based books for your Kindle, along with access to a huge library of titles, including books and periodicals. You really have to try it to fully understand what’s so good about it, and now you can. For three months that is. After that, your membership becomes the regular kind of membership, meaning you pay $11.99 per month.