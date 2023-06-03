Amazon Prime considering offering free cell service to members

Subscribers to the Amazon Prime package of services in the US will soon be able to get free or heavily discounted cell service, Bloomberg reports. Amazon would be negotiating with three American operators in recent weeks as a way to boost Prime, which already has fronts for streaming movies and series, music, express delivery, ebooks and more.

The move would come after Amazon noted that the increase in subscriptions there from US$ 119 to US$ 139 per year caused a stagnation in membership, with a total of 167 million members as of March 2022. The company also faces competition from services like Walmart Plus, which costs $98 a year.