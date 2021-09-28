Amazon presents Astro, a robot with built-in Alexa that will monitor your home

Amazon has unveiled several new devices at an event that was revealed almost everything through Twitter. The company introduced new watches and a new robot called Astro, this is basically an extension for Alexa that can now follow you around your house if you wish.

The robot will go on sale at the end of the year and can be programmed to monitor your home when you are away, Astro will warn you if someone knocked on the door, if it saw someone else or even if there is a gas leak. As we said, it is Alexa, but with the possibility of moving and observing around thanks to a camera.

Mobile camera at home

The idea is that Alexa can really observe your house and be able to move carefully without tripping over people, pets or something. Obviously the first reactions were negative as privacy is at risk with a built-in camera. However, Amazon communicated that we will be able to limit the robot.

Astro is a new kind of robot that helps customers check in on home when away, look out for people they care about most, and brings @ alexa99 to them. It’s not just Alexa on wheels: It has its own persona, moves with customers around the house during video calls, and more. pic.twitter.com/QSPr6QGoVI – Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 28, 2021

Not only can we turn it off at certain times, but we can program it to prevent it from entering certain areas of the house. In this way, Astro can spend its entire useful life in the room and little else. All of that can be done with our voice alone, so it seems to be a very useful gadget.

In accordance with Engadget, Amazon has been working on this robot for several years and even had many doubts to reveal it to the world. However, it is clear that they finally decided to show it to the world. It will go on sale for $ 1,000 in very limited quantities, although it will later be sold again for $ 1,500 in a special edition of which he has not shared details.