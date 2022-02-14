Amazon prepares the update of its cheapest Fire tablet

Search here...
Amazon Fire tablets happen to be the best on the market in terms of features / price and we’ll have news soon once a new model has appeared on the FCC regulator’s website. A previous step as you know to certify the product before its commercialization.

You already know how the tablet market is doing. If the high range is dominated by Apple’s iPad Pro and in that segment only Samsung is capable of facing them with models as interesting as the latest Galaxy Tab S8, the mid-range and entry range is occupied by dozens of models with Android of almost all manufacturers that use the Google system and some ‘oddity’ from Windows (there is very little) like Microsoft’s Surface Go 3.

Amazon Fire Tablets: A Great Option

In that group, Amazon Fire tablets rank among the best you can buy. The e-commerce giant offers several models to choose from, from the entry model with 7 inches to the largest with 10 inches, passing through another intermediate of 8 inches.

The FCC does not mention the specific model to be marketed, but taking into account that the Fire HD 10 was the last to be updated and that the previous one was the HD 8, everything indicates that the renewal will be that of the smallest and most economical model.

Amazon Fire tablets

In fact, the Fire 7 is the oldest in the catalog with a latest version from 2019. For the update, we can expect a slightly updated design, a better display with cut bezels, a more modern SoC with higher performance, higher RAM and storage configurations, and a new version of the operating system for Fire OS tablets that should be updated to Android 12 shortly. And of course the use of the Alexa assistant, the most advanced on the market.

another point of required renewal is connectivity. The current model uses Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 4.1, two limited standards that must be left behind as Amazon has done in the rest of its tablets. We expect at least Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5, plus a more advanced data and charging port like USB Type-C.

In terms of price, Amazon is expected to maintain the super economy strategy. The current version costs 79 euros and in promotions such as Amazon Day we have seen it for 50 euros. That’s where the shots should go, 70-80 euros. If the new model is conveniently renewed, it will be the great reference in input tablets with Android. We already told you.

