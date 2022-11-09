Amazon Photos has a new design that makes it easier to manage photos from Android

If you’ve chosen Amazon Photos as your photo storage app, you’ll be interested in knowing what’s new coming to Android.

The interface is renewed and some functions are added that make it easier to manage the photos from the mobile. A design that Amazon Photos users have enjoyed for a long time on iOS.

New design for Amazon Photos on Android

- Advertisement -

Amazon Photos is being updated on Android with a new interface that reminds us very much of the dynamics of Google Photos. You will see that with this new design the photo gallery gains prominence on the main page.

You will no longer see tabs or different options taking up space in the main view, but the photos will steal your gaze. On the other hand, with this new interface the bottom bar is removed and replaced by a new panel that allows you to use different filters to search for photos.

So just by clicking on the panel you can filter the photos by dates, places, people, favorites, albums, videos, things, among other options. Of course, you can combine various filters to easily find any photo. For example, you can tell it to show you photos from 2019 of your brother in New York using the people, year, and place filters.

With this redesign, other details have also been taken into account, for example, making it easier for users to access the «Daily Memories». With just a swipe, users will be able to go to this section of memories without having to fuss with too many options.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, just by clicking on the floating button of the Amazon icon you can access the account, app settings and printing service options. And if you click on the paper plane icon you will find the options to share photos privately with your family and friends.

This new Amazon Photos update is now rolling out to all Android users.