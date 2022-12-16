HomeTech GiantsAppleAmazon, Meta, Microsoft and TomTom team up with Linux to create Google...

Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and TomTom team up with Linux to create Google Maps rival platform

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and TomTom team up with Linux to create Google Maps rival platform
- Advertisement -

Three of the world’s largest technology companies are joining forces to create one map service aimed at ending the dominance of Google Maps🇧🇷 Launched under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation, the project will be called “Overture Maps”

As announced on Thursday (15), the foundation is partnering with Amazon Web Services, Meta, Microsoft and TomTom to design a project that will facilitate the creation of new services based on a single core — something that, clearly, , is nothing new to the organization behind the Linux kernel.

With more than 10 billion downloads, Google Maps is the most used in the category (Image: Reproduction)

Overture is an open source program for collating map data from around the world from different sources. The expectation is gather the massive volume of data collected by the companies that subscribe to the project to craft a service that can be easily embraced by software developers.

- Advertisement -

According to Michael Kopenec, general director of Amazon Web Services, geographic data is “complex and expensive”, a factor that reduces competition in this market.

Overture can have extensive integrations with virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) applications, an area in which it will have the expertise da Meta which, coincidentally or not, has already worked with Microsoft to generate road mapping data in 2020.

TomTom, a Dutch company specializing in map and location technologies, has suffered significant drops in market share since 2008 — curiously, the same year that Google Maps landed in the mobile sector for Android and iOS —, will collaborate with the technological giants to the creation of the geolocation platform.

“Everyone doing a ‘commercial’ map, whether they admit it or not, is starting to see that there are limits to what a company can do, no matter how big, powerful and rich it is,” said Eric Bowman, executive director of technology from TomTom.

1671211693 28 Amazon Meta Microsoft and TomTom team up with Linux to

(Image: Playback)
- Advertisement -

Google began to combine the teams behind Maps and Waze, expanding the functionality of both services it owns, causing rival platforms to lose influence in the market.

To end the dominance of North American big tech, the partnership between the companies must generate a more competitive market with a comprehensive platform and easy adoption. “Overture’s standardization and interoperable basemap is critical to bringing together the world’s geographic information,” said Harold Goddijn, CEO of TomTom.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Intel Arc A310 and A380: entry-level graphics cards are listed in Russia for prices above R$ 1,000

The Arc A310 and Arc A380 are Intel's two most basic graphics cards that...
Mobile

How to check the battery life of connected Bluetooth accessories on iPhones

More and more accessories that use technology Bluetooth for communicating. And this...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.