Amazon Luna: Xbox Game Streaming rival launches in three new countries

Published on

By Abraham
Amazon Luna: Xbox Game Streaming rival launches in three new countries
Amazon Luna was announced in 2020 as a competitor to Xbox Game Streaming, but has remained a US exclusive until now. Fortunately that is changing today with the expansion of the platform to three new countries, which will now be able to access a huge library of cloud games using mobile phones, Smart TVs and much more.

According to Android Police, Amazon Luna is now available in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany, a huge expansion for a service that focused on just one country for about two years.

If, on the one hand, the list of countries with the service is still small, on the other hand, there is no shortage of devices compatible with Amazon Luna, which can be used on cell phones, tablets, Fire TV devices, Windows PCs, Chromebooks, Macs, iPhones, iPads and even tablets from Amazon’s Fire line.


To access the platform, you only need to have a subscription to the service integrated into Amazon Prime (learn more about the service combo here) or you can purchase a Luna Plus subscription, which unlocks even more titles on the service for £ 8.99/US $9.99 in US and new regions.

In addition to the service itself, Amazon is also launching the Luna controller in the aforementioned regions for £59.99/$89.99. While you can use any controller to play, Amazon says the Luna controller reduces latency by between 17 and 30ms over other controllers, plus it has dedicated access to Alexa to quickly execute voice commands.

Unfortunately, there is still no information about when the Amazon Luna will be launched in Europe.

