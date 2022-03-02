MobileAndroidTech News

Amazon Luna leaves the beta stage behind with its official launch along with these news

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Amazon Luna, Amazon’s cloud-based game streaming service, is getting pretty tough, though now they take a step forward in their expansion with their official launchleaving behind the stage in which it was only possible to access by invitation, or by purchasing a Fire TV device.

The cloud game streaming platform is now available to any user in the United States. Along with today’s expansion, Amazon Luna is adding three new channels, greater integration with Twitch, and the possibility of using an Android or iOS smartphone as a controlleras long as the platform is accessed through a Fire TV device.

More entertainment through new channels

Taking into account the differential approach of Amazon Luna with respect to rival services such as Google Stadia or Nvidia GeForce Now, in which users will be able to access games based on the channels to which they are subscribed, having for now the Luna Plus channel $5.99 per month, the Ubisoft channel for $17.99 per month, and the family channel for $2.99 ​​per month, three new channels are added.

first comes Prime Gaming Channel, a channel in which Prime subscribers will have access to a selection of games that will rotate each month. For this entire month of March you will be able to access Devil May Cry 5, Observer, System Redux, PHOGS! and Flashback, although from the 8th to the 14th of this month they will also have free access to Immortals Fenyx Rising.

In second place comes the Retro channel, designed for the most nostalgic, and at a cost of $4.99 per month, with access to classics such as Street Fighter II—Hyper Fighting, Metal Slug 3 and Castlevania Anniversary Collection, among others.

And in third and last place comes the jackbox’s channel, also costing $4.99 per month, and offering eight game titles through the Jackbox Party Pack. What’s more, This channel will also offer the Luna Couch feature, which allows any contact, even if they are not an Amazon Luna user, to join the same game that is being played.

Integration with Twitch and with Android and iOS mobiles

In addition to the channels, Amazon Luna also has a button that will allow players to share their games live through Twitch, with the possibility that those who are on a Fire TV can use their mobile cameras as webcams in the transmissions.

And for those without a dedicated controller, which Amazon sells separately, Fire TV device users will be able to use their Android or iOS phones as controllers instead. In this way, Amazon Luna continues to take steps to compete in an interesting segment, that of game streaming platforms in the cloud.

Image Credit: Amazon Luna

Previous articleApple releases beta 5 of iOS, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4
Brian Adam
