Amazon Luna extends its support to new devices and prepares news

It has been almost a year since the gaming service by streaming Amazon Luna started in test mode and there it is, with a few exceptions depending on the territory and the device from which it is run. But this does not mean that progress is not being made and there are several changes that have just been announced.

The first is the expansion of the Amazon Luna support, available from the first moment for Windows, macOS, Fire TV, later for selected models of Android phones and web application for iOS, to which is now added the support for Chromebook and Amazon Fire tablets. In the first case, it is to be assumed that it will be done via a web application (that is, the support would be for Chrome itself, which opens the door to the operation of the service on systems such as Linux, as happens with NVIDI GeForce for example) and in the second there are official applications.

For Amazon Fire tablets, one of the following models and versions is required:

Fire 7 (2019)

Fire HD 8 (2018)

Fire HD 10 (2019)

The advantage in the case of having a Fire tablet and also being an Amazon Prime customer is that it is not necessary to sign up and wait to receive the pass for early access to Amazon Luna: just install the application, choose a plan and, that yes, have a compatible remote. About the plans there are also news, it should be noted.

Call them plans, call them channels, the catalog available on Amazon Luna and the subscription price depends entirely on that and in the absence of seeking new partners (there is talk of the upcoming opening of a retro gaming channel with titles from Atari, SNK and other classic companies) consists of:

Family Channel: $ 2.99 per month for a selection of 35 children’s games.

Luna +: $ 5.99 per month for a catalog that includes 95 games for all audiences (this would be the basic channel).

Ubisoft +: $ 14.99 per month for a Ubisoft game catalog of more than 100 titles.

Well, the subscription price for Ubisoft + will go up to $ 17.99 per month starting September 30, although subscribers will be able to maintain the current price. At the moment everything is in dollars, but it does not seem that the change to euros will alter the figures … when the doors of the service are officially opened beyond the continental United States, which is where it is operating now.

Definitely, Amazon Luna keeps making begging, but there is room for more players in the field of streaming and from what you can see, they are actively working on improving the service.

Lastly, Amazon is working on Luna Couch, a feature that would enhance the experience in cooperative multiplayer games over the Internet, allowing you to ‘set up a session and share quality hosting with the person you would like to invite to join the game, including players who do not have a subscription to Amazon Moon ».