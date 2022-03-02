Amazon Luna debuts in the US with free games and a Twitch integration

After a long test phase (since fall 2020) that was only accessible by invitation, the Amazon Luna streaming game service is now available for all US users. Open to the public, North American residents can currently choose between different monthly subscription plans, highlighting without a doubt the free subscription through an Amazon Prime account.

Yes OK Amazon Luna isn’t too different from Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now or any other cloud gaming platform, basing its service on the retransmission of games from high-end servers, allowing us not to depend on our hardware to play, we did notice a notable difference in its subscription structure.

For comparison, Stadia has a free tier with basic service and a premium subscription with additional features like 4K. Both have access to a library of free games, which rotate on a monthly basis. There is also a larger collection of games that users can purchase just like they would on Steam or any other digital store. Purchased games can be streamed whenever the subscriber wants.

For its part, Amazon Luna offers a variety of smaller libraries that it calls “channels.”each with different subscription rates, seeking that users can “build” their own on-demand service according to your tastes and needs. While its free subscription offers only a small selection of games from the rest of the subscription plans, it is only for a limited time, limiting access to games to small availability windows of about a couple of weeks.

Moon+, available from $5.99 per month, the basic plan currently includes 115 games such as Control, Grey, No More Heroes, Blasphemous, Carrion, The Surge 2, Devil May Cry 5, Bloodstained, Mortal Shell, A Plague Tale: Innocence, The Medium, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Ghostrunner and DiRT 2.0. Titles run at 1080p/60 FPS.

Familia, available for just $2.99 ​​per month, based on the inclusion of a smaller game catalog focused on 44 titles for all audiences such as Skatebird, Snake Pass or Overcooked.

Ubisoft+, Rising up to $17.99 per month, it will give us access to all Ubisoft games, including new releases and current titles such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Far Cry 6 or Immortals Fenyx Rising, among others.

RetroChannel, available for $4.99 per month, it is presented as a channel dedicated to classic games that includes 46 titles such as Street Fighter II – Hyper Fighting, Metal Slug 3 and Castlevania Anniversary Collection.

JackboxGames, available for $4.99 per month, exclusively focused on the selection of titles in these multiplayer party game bundles.

However, regarding device compatibility, Amazon Luna is available on Amazon Fire devices (TVs and tablets), Windows, Chromebook and Mac computers, and iOS and Android phones and tablets, with the option to stream your gameplay via Twitch integrated into the service itself, regardless of the platform used.