Amazon lists prices for Alder Lake processors and you won’t like them

Intel has yet to reveal the pricing for Alder Lake, the new processing platform that we expect will officially launch in late October for availability in early November. However, the retailers that have listed them have been varied in recent weeks and now no data is coming from one of the large ones. And it’s not good news with the Core i9-12900K at a cost of 847 euros.

Amazon Netherlands has published the pages corresponding to the first 12th generation Core processors to hit the market and corresponding to the “S” series for desktop computers. As we have seen previously from other retailers, the price is significantly higher than the Core Gen11 at launch.

It should be clarified that the previous listings of retailers in technology products they are usually higher than those recommended by the manufacturers at launch, but in the case of the e-commerce giant, the truth is that they are worrying. Amazon may be anticipating a shortage in the distribution of these processors and therefore has assigned them a preventive price above the recommended one. Hopefully Intel will be able to produce enough units to cover the supply and the situation of dedicated graphics cards will not be repeated. We will see.

Alder Lake Price on Amazon

The top of the range of the platform (at launch because others could arrive later) will be the Core i9-12900K. A development with 8 high-performance cores, 8 low-power and 24 threads in total under the hybrid architecture that we have been talking about, which Amazon has listed at a very high price: 847 euros with 21% VAT included.

The intermediate model is not economical either because the Core i7-12700K is listed at 641 euros with taxes. More interesting in cost is the Core i5-12600K for 323 euros, also with an unlocked multiplier and for which sufficient performance is expected for mid-range desktops.

Amazon has also confirmed the packaging that we anticipated days ago when we presented the Lenovo Legion 9000K. and in which we saw the boxes for the Core i9 / i7 / i5 K and KF. The top of the range will use a special box, while the rest are similar to those of previous series.

None of the ones we have seen so far will include a cooler-heatsink, so it will have to be purchased separately by the user. To these must be added the price of 600 series motherboards that add the latest technologies and standards for PCs, such as DDR5 memories and the PCIe 5.0 interface, as well as Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity or the new USB4.

Intel will hold a virtual event on October 28-29 and there we must know the official prices. In any case, if you want to jump to Intel’s twelfth generation Core leave yourself a generous budget because you will need it.