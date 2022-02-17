Amazon launches the new Echo Buds in Spain, do they compete with the AirPods?

The arrival in Spain of the headphones has just been announced Amazon Echo Buds 2 Gen, a new generation of helmets that the well-known online store has to compete with the almighty Apple AirPods. They are a good solution for all types of users that have a very interesting price.

Aesthetically, this is a quite striking product that it is possible to buy it in colors black and white. It has quite careful ergonomics because, among other things, they use silicone tips to achieve the best possible placement in the ears. Therefore, you can wear them without hardly noticing them, since the weight of each earphone is only 5.7 grams. Besides, another good feature is that splashes of water and sweat do not affect them at all because it is compatible with IPX4.

Many and good options in these helmets

One of the things that stands out about this model is that they have active noise cancellation (ANC), so nothing around you will disturb you when you’re listening to music. In addition, the dynamic driver is 5.7 millimeters, so it is quite large and prevents distortion when you turn up the volume. Therefore, you are not going to be quite satisfied with what has to do with the sound quality, both for listening to music and if what you are enjoying is a game.

Another of the good news that these new Amazon Echo Buds 2 Gen have is that they allow you to use wireless charging, something that increases comfort in regular use (it is compatible with Qi technology, which is the current standard). The time of use that it is possible to enjoy these headphones reaches 15 hours if using the battery inside the carrying case. In addition, it is also possible to quickly fill this component: in just 15 minutes you get two hours of energy to work.

Alexa is not missing

How could it be otherwise since it is an Amazon product, thanks to the inclusion of three microphones (which allows the headset to be used as hands-free) and to integrate a set of advanced chips inside, you can use the well-known voice assistant of the company created by Jeff Bezos without the slightest problem. Besides, in what has to do with compatibility, it must be said that this is perfect, since when using Bluetooth 5.0 You won’t have any problems synchronizing the accessory with tablets, laptops and, of course, smartphones -both iOS and Android-.

Availability and price

From today you can buy the Amazon Echo Buds 2 Gen, with a price that stands at €79.99 due to a launch promotion. Subsequently, you will have to reach €119.99. The truth is that considering everything these helmets offer, we believe that the quality / price ratio they offer is very sensible.

