Amazon launches its Smart Air Quality Monitor in Spain, what is it for?

Jeff Bezos’ store has announced a new device that is already on sale in Spain. Its about Smart Air Quality Monitor, a device that offers us a quick and easy way to know the state of the air in our home. It is becoming increasingly important to know the quality of the air, not only because of the increasing pollution to which we are exposed in large cities, but also because of the different viruses that float in the air both in homes and in offices. This device is therefore a perfect accessory for those who have a purifier at home or at the office.

An Alexa-compatible device

This new Smart Air Quality Monitor works with Alexa, with the Amazon app, so from it we can access all the data that this device is capable of monitoring. In total there are five data on air quality that it can provide us, such as suspended particles (P.M), volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon monoxide (CO), the humidity and temperature. With all this information we have a complete report on how healthy the air we breathe at home is.

Now, this device does not purify the air, so it basically analyzes it and shows us the data in different ways. We can consult them in the Alexa app, or with a voice command request it to an Echo speaker equipped with the assistant, receiving the data live. In the case of a screen Echo Show we can access the data on the screen itself, being able to see with a clear and dynamic interface all the details about the air quality. It is a very small device, so much so that it only measures 65 x 65 x 45 mm.

It has an LED that changes color according to the quality of the air we are breathing. Has connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, as well as Bluetooth 4.2 low comsumption. Therefore, we will be able to place it in any corner of the house, especially in those where the air we breathe can be more representative. A device that is certainly not cheap, since we can buy it on Amazon for 79.99 euros. It will be available from December 8. An undoubtedly high price for a device that after all only reports air quality, and cannot do anything against it as it is not a purifier.