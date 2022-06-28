Amazon launches an AI-based tool that will help you code

If you liked the dynamics that GitHub Copilot proposes as a programming assistant, then you may be interested in Amazon’s proposal.

Following a similar dynamic, Amazon CodeWhisperer uses AI to help you write code much faster. We tell you what this Amazon initiative is about.

How to use Amazon CodeWhisperer for programming

A few days ago, we told you that Microsoft released a tool to help programming: GitHub Copilot. An AI-based tool that can suggest and generate code based on a number of factors. But it is not the only proposal that promises to help us program.

Amazon also announced its own tool that promises to help programmers improve their code in less time:

Amazon CodeWhisperer, a machine learning (ML)-powered service that helps improve developer productivity by providing code recommendations based on natural developer feedback and past code

An example given by the Amazon team to understand how this tool works is that simply writing a comment like “upload a file to S3” will activate its dynamics. It will interpret it as a task, and based on it, it will recommend code snippets and other actions.

So just by giving a comment or starting to write code, CodeWhisperer will suggest next steps in real time, allowing you to autocomplete entire functions. An interesting detail is that this tool also takes into account the developer’s programming style to suggest custom code snippets.

Amazon mentions that CodeWhispere is available at this early stage as part of the AWS Toolkit extension, so developers will have the ability to use it in some of their favorite IDEs.

