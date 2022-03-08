Amazon launches Amp: we’re all a bit of a DJ

Amazon launched Ampan application dedicated to aspiring DJs and radio presenters. It had been anticipated last fall, identified with the code name of Project MIc. Now the project has come out of the closet, since the app was published in theApp Store and the official website is online. Amp provides tools that actually allow you to carry out the most common activities of radio DJs: interact with the public and start the playback of music – in this case they are those of Amazon Music.

FOR NOW BY INVITATION

In this first phase the app is not yet available to the general public, as the service is in beta and to use it you need an invitation code. However, it is possible to know further details, starting from those provided by the official description: It's easy to share your voice and your favorite songs with the world using Amp. You decide a program title, create a playlist and find yourself seconds away from streaming your radio show.

Amp users will be able to plan and schedule their streams, alert users of the upcoming broadcast start, and know who the interlocutor is during live conversations. It is interesting to note that the creators of the broadcasts will not have to incur costs to use the songs included in the Amp library; free service also for listeners, just download the app and follow your favorite DJ. All you need is an Amazon account to get started.





The previous advances that described Amp as one are therefore confirmed live audio platform for democratize and reinvent the radio. It could also be called a Clubhouse alternative but with a dna more similar to that of the radio world: not only interacting with the voice, but also through the selection and transmission of music tracks from the vast library of Amazon Music.

