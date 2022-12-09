Amazon launches a TikTok-style product inspiration feed to buy

Now it is Amazon that looks at the navigation style of TikTok with the aim of launching a new feed within your shopping app, which will allow users to learn about products that may interest them and can buy within the electronic commerce platform.

The e-commerce giant will offer a list of photos and videos of productssome of which they have created in collaboration with influencers, brands and regular customers.



The new feed will be available through a new tab that will have a light bulb icon, and will begin to appear initially within this month to a select group of users of the platform in the United States.

Amazon joins other platforms in adopting the TikTok style in its services

Once they access the new feed, they may be able to filter content by categories, according to interests, such as skin care, pets, or interior decoration, among others, to obtain a list of products throughout its vertical scrolling.

The new feature has already been previously tested internally among company employees this past summer, as initially reported by the Wall Street Journal.

This movement It comes at a time when TikTok continues to aspire to be much more than a short video platform.where in addition to having been acquiring purchasing capabilities in recent years, from TikTok they aspire to be much more like job offers denote to generate logistics centers within the United States.

On TikTok it is common to find users promoting products and referring them to platforms where they sell them, including Amazon, earning commissions on sales. At the moment it is not known to what extent it also intends to be an electronic commerce platform.

But given the sales that are currently being generated on the platform, Amazon has not stood idly by, since they could consider TikTok as a future rival in the Internet shopping sector.

Via: The Verge

Image Credit: Amazon