Amazon Knocks $30 Off Its Basic Ring Video Doorbells and Bundles

Video doorbells are a simple and cost-effective way to protect your home, and right now, you grab one for your front door for even less. Amazon is currently offering $30 off its basic Ring models, so you can grab the standalone Video Doorbell for $70, or bundle it with a Ring Chime speaker for $95. There’s no set expiration for these deals, so there’s no guaranteeing how long they’ll be available. We’d recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

With the Ring Video Doorbell, you can easily see who’s coming and going from anywhere using the companion app on your phone, tablet, computer or Alexa-compatible smart display. It films in 1080p HD resolution, has night vision and is equipped with a built-in motion detector so it will provide real-time notifications whenever there’s activity on your doorstep. It’s easy to install wirelessly, though you’ll have to remember to occasionally recharge the battery, or you can connect it to your home’s existing doorbell wiring so there’s no maintenance required. And when you bundle it with the Ring Chime, which is a compact outlet speaker, you can hear real-time alerts inside your home whenever someone arrives or rings your doorbell.

