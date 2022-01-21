Amazon Italia exceptional leaker: the entire Galaxy Tab S8 range unveiled

If on the one hand we have often said “good Samsung” for the speed, punctuality and update management of all its smartphones, on the other hand we can only “beat” the Korean company for the decidedly terrible job done on maintaining a minimum of confidentiality regarding products not yet announced.

Problems that in recent years have definitely amplified and that have allowed us to know most of the characteristics of its devices well in advance. Last but not least, the Galaxy S21 FE, of which we have not only known everything months before but the same arrival on the market took place before the official launch. Similar speech also for the entire Galaxy S22 range, which will arrive on February 8th, and for the Galaxy Tab S8 range of tablets which today, in practice, is as if it had been officially announced.

The leaker on duty is none other than Amazon Italy (but it seems also Amazon France) which, surely by mistake, has published all the “landing pages” of the tablets with the press renderings and the technical data sheets that also confirm all the rumors that had circulated so far, all very accurate. Yes, today all the new Galaxy Tab S8 were shown in preview, complete with press images and hardware features.(but it seems also Amazon France) which, surely by mistake, has published all the “landing pages” of the tablets with the press renderings and the technical data sheets that also confirm all the rumors that had circulated so far, all very accurate.

For each model, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 + and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be available different connectivity, storage and color options. Obviously, all the tablets are not available but the fact that such detailed landing pages have already been created suggests that the officialization, at this point, is now imminent.

All three Galaxy Tab S8s will be available with options of Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, 128GB and 256GB of storage and three colorways: silver, rose gold and gray. Each version comes with an S Pen and for all there is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Display sizes range from 11 to 14.6 inches, and the Ultra model will be the only one to have a dual front camera. Finally, for all three, there is natively Android 12 with One UI 4.1 interface. At the moment, there is still no information regarding the selling prices. According to previous rumors, here are what they could be: Galaxy Tab S8 : between 680 and 900 euros

GALAXY TAB S8 ULTRA

Display : 14.6 “Super AMOLED at 120Hz with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels and notch for the cameras

GALAXY TAB S8 +

Display : 12.4 “Super AMOLED at 120Hz with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels

GALAXY TAB S8