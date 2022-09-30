Amazon is premiering: new Kindle Scribe, better Echo Dot and more

- Advertisement -

amazon-is-premiering-new- -Scribe-better- - -and.jpg" width="980" height="565" >

At an event held today, amazon It has presented a good number of devices that increase its product range -which is becoming wider as well as interesting-. With the Alexa assistant always present, we show you everything that is currently confirmed to arrive in our country.

One of the great stars has been the electronic book kindle scribe. This is a model that has an electronic ink screen (and with light) of no less than 10.2 inches. The quality of this is very great, and it has something that makes it special compared to the rest of the company’s product range: it allows the use of a stylus -with eraser function- to write freehand. In other words, while you read a document you can take notes.

amazon

- Advertisement -

With a thickness of 5.8 millimeters, the integrated battery allows you to use this equipment for months, something that makes you unique. With excellent screen accuracy, since the pixel density it offers is 300dpi, all the usual features of Amazon Kindles are present in this curious new eReader.

From today it can be booked in gray, and it has three storage options: 16, 32 and 64GB. In what has to do with its price, you can get from 369.99 euros. Without a doubt, the most different Kindle that the well-known online store has launched on the market to date.

Amazon has also presented news in Echo speakers

The first that we have to talk about -and that lands in Spain-, is the fifth generation of the Amazon Echo Dot (both the standard version and the one that includes a clock). One of the most important options for enhance sound experience. This is because the bass is now twice as powerful, and also the distortion has been reduced by 50%. And, all this, without the design and dimensions changing even one millimeter.

amazon

It also includes better routines for use with Alexa, and the clock is now used for more than just telling the time (drawings can be obtained in response to user needs). Besides, and thanks to its sensors, now if it hits the top of the speaker, it will turn off its new LEDs that use high-density points. This accessory is now available, and can be purchased for €59.99 the basic and €69.99 the model that includes a watch.

Advances in the Echo Studio

- Advertisement -

This is one of the best smart speakers Amazon has ever released, and now it’s getting a major upgrade in sound quality. Thus, for example, it offers compatibility with 3D audio and, also, with Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality. This provides greater clarity in all types of playback, and also optimizes width when enjoying all types of music.

amazon

What’s new in the Fire TV range

The player that has been improved is the Fire TV Cube. Thus, for example, it increases its power because it integrates a octa core processorwhich allows you to offer compatibility with content 4KUltra and enjoy them with excellent fluidity. In addition, support for WiFi 6 to optimize access to content wirelessly.

amazon

Another important advance is that its connectivity now includes a pair of HDMI ports. One is for image input and the other is for output. This allows you to manage additional devices with the Amazon player, such as Blu-ray players or set-top boxes. In what has to do with its price, it stands at 159.99 euros and can be booked from today in black.

One more arrival that is very interesting

- Advertisement -

Additionally, it should be noted that those who have an Amazon Echo Show 15 smart screen will receive a update free with which they can use the fire tv operating system. In this way, it will be possible to access content on digital platforms (such as Prime Video or Netflix). The management of everything is done using the Alexa assistant -or, also, the new remote control with voice that the company has announced at the event and that has a price of 39.99 euros- can be synchronized.

This improvement is confirmed for Spainbut at the moment a specific date has not been indicated for the aforementioned update to be deployed.

>