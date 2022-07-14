Amazon is developing vaccines for breast and skin cancer

Although the studies are still in phase 1, it has already been confirmed that Amazon has been quietly developing cancer vaccines, something made possible by a partnership with the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

According to a report published Monday by Business Insider, the vaccines would address breast and skin cancer.

The study began on June 9, 2022, and they believe they will be able to have it finished by November 1, 2023. They are now looking for 20 patients over the age of 18 to test a pharmaceutical product that has already been regulated by the US FDA.

Amazon has confirmed:

Amazon is contributing scientific and machine learning expertise to a partnership with Fred Hutch to explore the development of personalized treatment for certain forms of cancer.

It won’t be immediate, it will be a multi-year process, but it is the first step in working with more organizations in healthcare and life sciences that might also be interested in similar efforts.

They are now focused on treating patients with stage IIIC-IV melanoma or hormone receptor-positive Her2-negative breast cancer that has spread to other sites in the body (metastatic) or is not responding to treatment (refractory). The vaccine has proven to be effective in several cases, and they want to continue working before launching it on the market.

This study is said to have come out of Amazon’s secret Moonshot lab, called the Grand Challenge, but so far nothing is confirmed on the subject.

It’s funny to see a technology company tackling one of the most serious and deadly diseases in existence, let’s hope there’s more than just pure financial interest in it.