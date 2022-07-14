HomeTech NewsAmazon is developing vaccines for breast and skin cancer

Amazon is developing vaccines for breast and skin cancer

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
vacuna cancer.jpg
vacuna cancer.jpg
- Advertisement -

Although the studies are still in phase 1, it has already been confirmed that Amazon has been quietly developing cancer vaccines, something made possible by a partnership with the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

According to a report published Monday by Business Insider, the vaccines would address breast and skin cancer.

[mb_related_posts1]

The study began on June 9, 2022, and they believe they will be able to have it finished by November 1, 2023. They are now looking for 20 patients over the age of 18 to test a pharmaceutical product that has already been regulated by the US FDA.

Amazon has confirmed:

This rare cactus blooms once a year for 12 hours – don’t miss the show

Amazon is contributing scientific and machine learning expertise to a partnership with Fred Hutch to explore the development of personalized treatment for certain forms of cancer.

It won’t be immediate, it will be a multi-year process, but it is the first step in working with more organizations in healthcare and life sciences that might also be interested in similar efforts.

They are now focused on treating patients with stage IIIC-IV melanoma or hormone receptor-positive Her2-negative breast cancer that has spread to other sites in the body (metastatic) or is not responding to treatment (refractory). The vaccine has proven to be effective in several cases, and they want to continue working before launching it on the market.

This study is said to have come out of Amazon’s secret Moonshot lab, called the Grand Challenge, but so far nothing is confirmed on the subject.

It’s funny to see a technology company tackling one of the most serious and deadly diseases in existence, let’s hope there’s more than just pure financial interest in it.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

The weakness of the euro is imposed on the ECB’s agenda

The fragility of the single currency is likely to fuel divisions in Frankfurt over...
Hardware

Apple is parting ways with its favorite designer, the price of the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti FE drops by $400, this is the summary

Apple, which is ending a historic collaboration with the famous designer of the iPhone,...
Mobile

Nothing Phone (1) is filtered in high quality images in black and white colors

Noted leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared High-quality images of the Nothing Phone (1),...
Mobile

Thunder Charge: The new 180W fast charge achieves breakneck speed

Since the capacity of smartphone batteries has stagnated around 5,000 mAh, fast charging is...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.