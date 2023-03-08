Amazon is closing eight Amazon Go stores in the United States

We are already seeing how throughout these last months, the different technology giants are immersed in various restructurings to face the economic uncertainty that is coming.

Amazon is one of the companies that is carrying out the most restructurings, far more than the 18,000 layoffs at the beginning of the year, which is why the company has now decided to halt the construction of what was to be its second headquarters, which Until last week, it had been taking place in Virginia, United States.



To this must be added the various closures of physical establishments both in the US and the UK, including Amazon Book bookstores, among others, now adding the closure of a number of Amazon Go cashierless stores.

It will not be the end of this store concept

According to media such as GeekWire, among others, Amazon is permanently closing eight Amazon Go stores in Seattle, San Francisco and New York, United States, where April 1 will be the last day on which users can continue shopping.

But this does not mean that the Amazon Go stores will disappear, quite the contrary, since the company will continue to manage the Amazon Go stores that it will keep open, with more than 20 in total, including the recently opened store in Puyallup, Washington. , although now it will be more cautious when choosing new locations where to locate this concept of shops without cashiers, with the idea of ​​continuing to expand the number of stores.

Finding more suitable locations for Amazon Go to reach your audience

As TechCrunch has learned from a company spokesperson:

Like any brick-and-mortar retailer, we regularly assess our store portfolio and make optimization decisions along the way. In this case, we have decided to close a small number of Amazon Go stores in Seattle, New York City, and San Francisco. We remain committed to the Amazon Go format, operate more than 20 Amazon Go stores in the US, and will continue to learn which locations and features resonate most with customers as we continue to evolve our Amazon Go stores.

Amazon will continue to bet on this concept of stores without a cashier, as we can see, and it is even betting on other new commerce concepts that, for the moment, we do not know what they will consist of and how they will work.

It can be understood that despite the novelty, implementing Amazon Go stores does not in itself guarantee its success, having to give a series of circumstances that allow its viability, which makes us think that traditional commerce should not fear this type of establishments, since each one of them will have its public.