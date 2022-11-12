Amazon introduces new drone to deliver products

Drones to deliver products are the future, although it is a sector that must grow a lot and bet on security that it cannot guarantee at the moment.

The technology and the permits needed to make it possible continue to advance as logistics moves to the air, and Amazon is one of the main companies betting on the subject.

They have now introduced the MK30 drone, six propellers in a hexagonal arrangement and wings attached to pairs of upper and lower arms. It is an improved drone that will help the Prime Air delivery service continue to move forward without so many obstacles.

The idea is that the new MK30 drone will enter service in 2024, causing less noise, reaching further and allowing it to work well in high temperatures and light rain, something that current drones see as a major threat. It is clear that having a drone flying over our heads requires security that allows it to be kept in the air in any situation.

It manages to fly vertically tens of meters, maneuver and land autonomously, delivering packages of just over 2 kg. It will be lighter and smaller than the current MK27-2 hexagonal drone, and still needs analysis from the Federal Aviation Administration to prove its safety and reliability.

We are talking about a sector that faces operating losses of billions of dollars, so it is important that the steps taken in the future are backed by good economic health.