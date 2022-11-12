Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech NewsAmazon introduces new drone to deliver products

Amazon introduces new drone to deliver products

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
- Advertisement -

Drones to deliver products are the future, although it is a sector that must grow a lot and bet on security that it cannot guarantee at the moment.

The technology and the permits needed to make it possible continue to advance as logistics moves to the air, and Amazon is one of the main companies betting on the subject.

- Advertisement -

They have now introduced the MK30 drone, six propellers in a hexagonal arrangement and wings attached to pairs of upper and lower arms. It is an improved drone that will help the Prime Air delivery service continue to move forward without so many obstacles.

The idea is that the new MK30 drone will enter service in 2024, causing less noise, reaching further and allowing it to work well in high temperatures and light rain, something that current drones see as a major threat. It is clear that having a drone flying over our heads requires security that allows it to be kept in the air in any situation.

It manages to fly vertically tens of meters, maneuver and land autonomously, delivering packages of just over 2 kg. It will be lighter and smaller than the current MK27-2 hexagonal drone, and still needs analysis from the Federal Aviation Administration to prove its safety and reliability.

We are talking about a sector that faces operating losses of billions of dollars, so it is important that the steps taken in the future are backed by good economic health.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

End of the line! Meta ends smart displays division and gives up on launching watch

Update (11/12/22) - JB After giving up on selling its Portal smart displays to the...
Apple

10 practical tips to create free logos

Creating a logo is a somewhat different task than creating other types of visual...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.