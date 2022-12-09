Amazon Inspire Introduces TikTok Feed for Shopping | US only

Amazon is about to introduce within its application a new shopping experience that winks at the TikTok video layout or Instagram Reels, for how it intends to offer products and contents. The company announced today that it is rolling out Inspire, a new short-mode video and photo feed that will allow consumers to explore products and ideas, including purchasing sponsored products from participating influencers, brands and others.
In fact, the function is designed precisely to divert consumers’ attention from apps such as TikTok and Instagram, where we increasingly find brands with links that allow consumers to be directed directly to the purchasing website. We then begin the extended tests, for the moment only with select groups within the United States, with an expansion in the following months, but always and only overseas. And what about Italy? No info at the moment, so don’t get your hopes up, especially in the short term.
The broader rollout follows testing that began earlier in the year, when Amazon was spotted experimenting with a TikTok-like shopping feed in its app, which in its pre-release app showed its own navigation button inserted as the fifth presence in the app. bottom of the Amazon mobile app.
In the current version there appear to be no drastic changes except in the choice of icon, in fact, the Inspire feed will now be accessible by tapping on the light bulb icon instead of the diamond shaped one that was seen in earlier versions.
Even if we won’t be able to enjoy it right away (or maybe never…), we discover that to enter the new navigation mode it will be enough to start the Amazon Shopping application and touch the icon described above and clearly visible on the upper screen (the first one on the left) . At the first launch you will be asked to choose from over 20 interestsincluding topics as varied as skin care, pets, gaming, plants, hiking, interior design, travel, running, and more, which will allow you to personalize your Inspire feed.
While Inspire focuses on short-form video content, it also offers support for photos, and we can effectively see it as something of a hybrid between TikTok and Instagram. Similarly to the second, by double-tapping anywhere on the screen we will “like” the content with a red heart. The Inspire content consultation experience is also already seen, with one of the vertical video feed really similar to that of TikTok. The engagement buttons are also on the right side of the screen, just like on TikTok.
Olivia Messenger, the director of Amazon Shopping, commented on the advent of the new feature.
Inspire is our new shopping experience that connects Amazon customers with shoppable content created by other customers, the latest influencers and a wide range of brands. In just a few taps, customers can discover new products or get inspiration on what to buy, all tailored to their interests, and then shop those items on Amazon.
At the moment Inspire is only available in the mobile, iOS and Android applications. We do not know if it will also be expanded to desktop viewing, and above all if other markets will also be involved. We just have to wait to understand the company’s intentions.