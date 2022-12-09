Amazon Inspire Introduces TikTok Feed for Shopping | US only

Amazon is about to introduce within its application a new shopping experience that winks at the TikTok video layout or Instagram Reels, for how it intends to offer products and contents. The company announced today that it is rolling out Inspire, a new short-mode video and photo feed that will allow consumers to explore products and ideas, including purchasing sponsored products from participating influencers, brands and others.

In fact, the function is designed precisely to divert consumers’ attention from apps such as TikTok and Instagram, where we increasingly find brands with links that allow consumers to be directed directly to the purchasing website. We then begin the extended tests, for the moment only with select groups within the United States, with an expansion in the following months, but always and only overseas. And what about Italy? No info at the moment, so don’t get your hopes up, especially in the short term.

The broader rollout follows testing that began earlier in the year, when Amazon was spotted experimenting with a TikTok-like shopping feed in its app, which in its pre-release app showed its own navigation button inserted as the fifth presence in the app. bottom of the Amazon mobile app.

In the current version there appear to be no drastic changes except in the choice of icon, in fact, the Inspire feed will now be accessible by tapping on the light bulb icon instead of the diamond shaped one that was seen in earlier versions.