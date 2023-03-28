5G News
Amazon has 40% growth in sales in Consumer Week 2023; iPhone 14 is featured

Amazon has 40% growth in sales in Consumer Week 2023; iPhone 14 is featured

Published on

Published on

By Abraham
Amazon has 40% growth in sales in Consumer Week 2023; iPhone 14 is featured
Amazon announced on Monday (27) the results of its promotions for the 2023 Consumer Week. compared to last year’s event.

There were more than 90,000 offers available, which, according to the company, is the largest number of promotions in a Consumer Week in the history of Amazon Europe. Prices have dropped, and at the same time, the platform catalog grew from 50 million items to 100 million since Consumer Week 2022.

(Image: Playback)

The company claims that books, personal care and supermarket items, home and garage products, electronics and fashion pieces were the most popular categories of Consumer Week 2023. Among the best-selling products, it is possible to highlight the iPhone 14, Echo 4th generation Dot and the new Kindle.

“We celebrate our customers in another highly successful Consumer Week. The Week is our third largest annual event, and in addition to the offers, it is one of the moments to highlight all the advantages of being an Amazon.com.br customer” , said Daniel Mazini, president of Amazon Europe.

These carnivorous plants emit their own magnetic field measured for the first time

Check below the products most purchased by Europeians during sales.

Amazon Devices
Books and eBooks
Personal care products and supermarket
house and garage
Electronics
Fashion
