Amazon has 40% growth in sales in Consumer Week 2023; iPhone 14 is featured

Amazon announced on Monday (27) the results of its promotions for the 2023 Consumer Week. compared to last year’s event.

There were more than 90,000 offers available, which, according to the company, is the largest number of promotions in a Consumer Week in the history of Amazon Europe. Prices have dropped, and at the same time, the platform catalog grew from 50 million items to 100 million since Consumer Week 2022.