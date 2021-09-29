Amazon Halo View, this is the new smartband that aims to stand up to the Xiaomi Mi Band

We continue with the great surprises that Amazon has brought during its last presentation event. More than anything because the Amazon Echo Show 15 is added another novelty that has surprised us. We talk about the bracelet Amazon Halo View, a smartband that comes with the clear objective of becoming the best alternative to the Xiaomi Mi Band family.

It should be noted that it is not the first Amazon wearable. Last year the firm founded by Jeff Bezos introduced the Amazon Halo, an activity bracelet that did not have a screen, which resulted in a sales failure. But the distribution giant seems to have learned its lesson.

Mainly because your new smartband has a screen consisting of an AMOLED panel touch so you can enjoy the best experience. Plus, it comes loaded with features so you can take care of your health more than ever.

Amazon Halo View: big screen and attractive price

As we told you, the great novelty of the new Amazon smartband has to do with the presence of an AMOLED screen so that you can navigate through the menus more comfortably, in addition to being able to enjoy all kinds of functions through the different sensors that integrates this powerful wearable.

For starters, the Amazon Halo View features asOptical sensor capable of detecting oxygen levels in the blood, as well as a temperature sensor, accelerometer and heart rate monitoring. Of course, unfortunately it does not have GPS.

It should be noted that health applications are one of the great exponents of this quantifying bracelet. For instance, Through a subscription you can access a service that includes body fat measurement, sleep analysis, access to Alexa and other health programs to take care of your body.

To this we must add Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition, two services included in the Amazon Halo subscription and that, as the name suggests, will help you in your workouts as well as following a healthy and balanced diet.

In terms of autonomy, this Amazon Halo View smartband promises up to seven days of autonomy, charging in just 90 minutes. Regarding the launch date and price of the company’s new wearable, for now we know that it will arrive in the United States at a price of $ 79.99.

Now we just have to wait for the online sales giant to confirm that this activity bracelet will arrive in Spain and How much will the Amazon Halo View cost? In our country.

>