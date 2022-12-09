Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle will manage the Pentagon’s cloud infrastructure

Over the past year, a Pentagon tender, initially won by Microsoft, to manage the US Defense Department’s cloud infrastructure has been cut short.

Once this situation was unlocked, the contract now valued at 9 billion dollars, was awarded to four large North American companies: Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle.

This initiative to modernize the Pentagon’s Information Technology infrastructure is aimed at building a large-scale common commercial cloud for the US Department of Defense.

The four companies that were awarded the contractsigned their agreements separately, which will run until 2028, without knowing until now what is the percentage of participation of each company.

Through this new infrastructure to be implemented, it is intended to make available to Pentagon workers a network capable of operating in all security domains and classification levels.

The model followed in this tender is similar to the strategy implemented by some private sector companies, which use the services of multiple providers to maintain their infrastructure in the cloud.

This decision was revealed more than a year after the cancellation of the original contract granted to Microsoft for 10 billion dollars, which was challenged by Amazon, before the claims of Jeff Bezos issued about Donald Trump and his alleged personal interference in that decision. In the claim, issued judicially, it was accused that that agreement “had clear shortcomings, errors and unmistakable biases” and that the non-consideration of Amazon was due to the action of the former US president, so as not to favor Bezos, considered his “political enemy”.

The program under which this tender was opened, dubbed Joint Combat Cloud Capability (JWCC), will replace the Pentagon’s former Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI). The new platform will enable access to a centralized management platform and distributed control, global accessibility, and advanced data analytics, with enhanced security.

Under this modernization initiative, the aim is to improve the communications of the US Department of Defense with its troops deployed on battlefields, as well as use AI tools to plan war actions.