Amazon Games reveals additional free games on Prime Gaming in 2022

Subscribers are already used to the monthly benefits of Prime Gaming, a platform that encompasses Amazon Prime services.
Although Prime Gaming has already revealed what the free games and drops will be for December 2022, the platform decided to take advantage of the Christmas period and announced an additional package of free games and drops for this month.
From December 27th to January 3rd, Prime Gaming will be offering an extra pack of free games to end the year for Prime members on a high note. Including several free PC games such as Dishonored 2 and nine SNK games such as Metal Slug, The King of Fighters 2003 and SNK 40th Anniversary Collection. Prime subscribers will also be able to access new in-game mobile features like Candy Crush Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Bloons TD 6 and BTS Island.
Starting December 27th, Prime subscribers will be able to redeem these PC games:
- Dishonored 2
- metal slug
- Metal Slug X
- Metal Slug 3
- Real Bout Fatal Fury
- The King of Fighters 2003
- The Last Blade
- The Last Blade 2
- Twinkle Star Sprites
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
In addition, starting this Monday (12), Farm Heroes Saga players can claim a Legendary Pack, including:
- 40 Gold Bars
- 24 hours of Unlimited Lives
- Shovel
- Hunter
- Tractor
Starting December 13th, Candy Crush Soda Saga players will be able to pick up a Legendary Pack including:
- 2 Color Bombs
- 24 hours of Striped Candy
- 24 hours of Wrapped Candy
- 2 Double Fish
- 2 Coloring Candy
- 24 hours of Unlimited Lives
On December 14, Candy Crush joins Prime Gaming with free in-game goodies in its Legendary Bundle package, which includes:
- 50 Gold Bars
- 2 Color Bombs
- 1 Striped and Wrapped
- 1 Lucky Candy
- 1 Coconut Wheel
- 1 Jelly Fish
- 1 Lollipop Hammer
- 1 Switch
- 1x 30 minutes of Color Bomb
- 1x 30 minutes of Striped and Wrapped
Finally, also on December 27th, Bloons TD 6 fans can claim the Pat Fusty Hero Pack, which includes Pat Fusty himself, the Fusty the Snowman hero skin, a Pat Fusty avatar, and a pet Penguin for Fusty the Snowman.
Meanwhile, BTS Island players receive TWO big drops: the first includes 100 Gems, 1x Heart (20 minutes), 1x Bomb and Rocket (15 minutes), 1x Explosion (15 minutes), 3x Ax and 3x Glove; while the second includes 1x Heart (30 minutes), 100 Gems, 1000 Gold and 1x Glove.
So, did you like the additional benefits?