Amazon Games reveals additional free games on Prime Gaming in 2022

Subscribers are already used to the monthly benefits of Prime Gaming, a platform that encompasses Amazon Prime services. Although Prime Gaming has already revealed what the free games and drops will be for December 2022, the platform decided to take advantage of the Christmas period and announced an additional package of free games and drops for this month.

From December 27th to January 3rd, Prime Gaming will be offering an extra pack of free games to end the year for Prime members on a high note. Including several free PC games such as Dishonored 2 and nine SNK games such as Metal Slug, The King of Fighters 2003 and SNK 40th Anniversary Collection. Prime subscribers will also be able to access new in-game mobile features like Candy Crush Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Bloons TD 6 and BTS Island.

Starting December 27th, Prime subscribers will be able to redeem these PC games: Dishonored 2

metal slug

Metal Slug X

Metal Slug 3

Real Bout Fatal Fury

The King of Fighters 2003

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

Twinkle Star Sprites

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

In addition, starting this Monday (12), Farm Heroes Saga players can claim a Legendary Pack, including: 40 Gold Bars

24 hours of Unlimited Lives

Shovel

Hunter

Tractor

Starting December 13th, Candy Crush Soda Saga players will be able to pick up a Legendary Pack including: 2 Color Bombs

24 hours of Striped Candy

24 hours of Wrapped Candy

2 Double Fish

2 Coloring Candy

24 hours of Unlimited Lives

On December 14, Candy Crush joins Prime Gaming with free in-game goodies in its Legendary Bundle package, which includes: 50 Gold Bars

2 Color Bombs

1 Striped and Wrapped

1 Lucky Candy

1 Coconut Wheel

1 Jelly Fish

1 Lollipop Hammer

1 Switch

1x 30 minutes of Color Bomb

1x 30 minutes of Striped and Wrapped