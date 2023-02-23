Amazon Games and NCSOFT team up to launch RPG in Japan and Western countries

The RPG” THRONE AND LIBERTY ” will reach more countries for online gambling among users. The action is being done through the Amazon Games in partnership with NCSOFT and together, the companies will take the title to Europe, Japan and nations of North and South Americas . Christoph Hartmann is VP of Amazon Games and commented:

NCSOFT has created some of the world’s most popular and enduring online games, so it’s no surprise that THRONE AND LIBERTY is among the most anticipated MMOs today. Publishing games that live and thrive over time remains a key part of our strategy, and delivering the highest quality games from the world’s most talented developers is a cornerstone of our business. The past year has taught us a great deal about how to publish and manage an online gaming service on a global scale, and we’re ready to bring THRONE AND LIBERTY players an incredible launch experience.

For those who don’t know, the game is an online RPG with a world of changing geographic and environmental resources that impact the story. In this sense, there are modes in which massive amounts of players face each other, as well as Player vs Player mode. In addition, it is possible to transform into animals to move around different terrains.

The production was launched based in South Korea and is the first to be launched in multiple regions in partnership with an external publisher. Its developer, NCSOFT, has already brought titles such as AION, Blade & Soul, Guild Wars It is Lineage. Development management is done by Moonyoung Choiwho also spoke about the news: