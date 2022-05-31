Amazon Fire TV Stick: How to increase privacy when using it

Privacy is very important, since the data generated when using a technological device is not always wanted to be shared with anyone. For this reason, there are many companies that offer options to increase it significantly in their products, such as Amazon. We show you what you have to do to increase it when using Fire TV Stick players. Achieving this is not something particularly complicated, nor does it reduce the options offered by these accessories that are so useful for turning televisions that are not smart or that include an operating system that is at least questionable. Of course, it is possible that there are less precise recommendations when it comes to finding new content, a toll that many are willing to pay to have much greater privacy. Steps to increase privacy in the Fire TV Stick The well-known online store has included the necessary tool so that you can achieve this directly with the remote you have, so you do not have to carry out complex manual processes to achieve it. And, what is more important, everything is completely official, so there is something that always likes: zero risk. Obviously, if at any given moment you want to change what you have done, you should not worry because everything is completely reversible. Once you have your Amazon Fire TV Stick media player up and running, here’s what to do: Go to the player’s settings. To do this, navigate to the gear icon on the initial screen of the user interface. Click on it. Now, among the available options you must choose Preferences and, within this menu, use the section called Privacy settings. You then have to select Device usage data and use it to disable it. Next, do the same with Collect app usage data. If you want to have the maximum possible privacy, we recommend that you also disable interest-based ads. Once this is done, you are finished and from this very moment your privacy is the maximum possible . With what you have done, you achieve, among other things, that Amazon does not collect the usage data you make for the purpose of improving the experience of using its devices. Not even knowing how often you run the applications you have installed, something that is vital for many. The fact is that the Fire TV Stick includes many possibilities that are positive for users. >