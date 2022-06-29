Amazon Fire 7 tablet arrives for less than 80 euros

Amazon tablets are ideal for basic use, to watch videos, play some games and surf the Internet, as well as to access the tools that Amazon offers on its huge platform, including audible, online store and more.

They are tablets with 2 GB of RAM and little storage space, but their price and resistance have made them stand out in the sector for years.

Now Amazon has just introduced the Fire 7 Tablet, with more speed, higher performance and longer battery life, for only 79.99 euros.

They tell us that they have made the battery last up to 10 hours, 40% longer, and that it now has USB-C charging, a standard that will surely become mandatory in 2024.

About the processor, it uses Quad-Core at 2.0 GHz, which offers 30% more speed and greater responsiveness in the launch of applications, video playback and games.

It has been optimized for video calls in landscape mode, since it has an adequate front camera. The rear is 2 MP, with 720p HD video recording.

The design is a little thinner, but it’s still tough (twice as tough as the last iPad Mini, in our tests).

Let’s remember that it uses Fire OS8, an android modified to have personalized recommendations of content and applications.

It is available in black, with covers that can be purchased separately in various colors.