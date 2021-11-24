Amazon expands the update support of its Fire TV Stick, do you know how much?

The Fire TV Stick have lived the last three years of absolute vertigo since in our country they have become a more than interesting alternative to convert an old TV without an ecosystem of applications into a completely updated one, where we can easily access any streaming platform we need.

That has led to alternatives such as the old Chromecast (without remote control) have been completely overcome and that Jeff Bezos’ device has been installed in millions of homes in our country. In addition, it is not uncommon to see how your software is updated from time to time with such deep face washings as we have been enjoying in recent months, after the last big update.

Increase support time

What Amazon has announced in the last few hours is great news for those who believe that these types of devices are obsolete after two or three years, since officially, a good number of models will have official updates until 2025. That is, four more years to which must be added those that have already been active in the market. In some cases, five, so in total they will be able to reach 10 years at the foot of the canyon.

Fire TV Stick from Amazon. Amazon

These updates not only affect specific updates that correct sudden security failures or, above all, operational failures, but also those deep revisions that affect the operating system itself and the interface of use of the Fire TV Stick. Something that, as all of you who have one will know, has taken place in the last three months with the current models on the market.

In any case, this extension of the update time not only affects those Fire TV Stick models, but also the Smart TVs that are marketed in some countries and that have not yet reached Spain. So things They are as follows in terms of Amazon models that are guaranteed their updates for four years from now. And they are:

Fire TV Stick Basic Edition (2nd Generation, 2016)

Fire TV Stick 4K (2018)

Fire TV Cube (2nd Generation, 2019)

Fire TV Stick Lite (2020)

Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation, 2020)

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

If you have any of the above, then you can rest easy … at least until 2025, which will be when they are officially obsolete although, luckily, we will be able to continue using them as long as the technology does not officially proclaim them obsolete.