Amazon eero Pro 6, the tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system

Today was the presentation of the new Amazon, the Amazon eero Pro 6, a new tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 6 and a smart smart home controller Integrated zigbee.

It was created to allow us to connect compatible devices in our network without needing a separate digital home controller.

It is intended for those who have large Internet connections, Gigabit. It is a Wi-Fi 6 router with two Ethernet ports and the built-in digital home controller, capable of covering up to 190 m². A set of three eero Pro 6 includes three eero Pro 6 routers that connect by cable or wirelessly to each other to cover up to 560 m². If you have the previous eero, they can be integrated to continue increasing area.

It allows to connect more than 75 devices simultaneously thanks to the fact that it uses TrueMesh technology to intelligently route network traffic. That reduces congestion, buffering, and crashes.

Like the previous version, the eero Pro 6 works with the internet service that we already have at home and is compatible with all generations of eero. To install it, you just have to follow the steps in the app.

After installing it, we can connect the compatible smart home devices to the Wi-Fi network. After linking the eero account with the Amazon account, the selected devices purchased through the Amazon account join the network immediately and remain connected when the network name or password is changed.

The integrated smart smart home controller

By linking eero account and Amazon account, Zigbee devices such as lights, locks, plugs and other compatible smart devices, can connect directly to the eero network. We can use the eero application to manage the network, pause the Internet, share the network with friends or guests, and more.

eero works in the background to help keep your network secure, with automatic updates that provide the latest security patches, bug fixes, and various feature updates. It’s even possible to use parental controls with eero Secure, a paid-for subscription service.

Prices

The eero Pro 6 systems are available starting today at www.amazon.es/eeroPro6 for € 249 (set of one) and € 639 (set of three).