Amazon Echo Show 15, why it is my favorite device

It’s been almost a year since we’ve had it on the market and to this day it’s still my best friend, I don’t live, inside the house.

I’m talking about the Amazon Echo Show 15, a smart, large-screen device that can be mounted on the wall. This is Amazon’s largest and only model in its Echo Show line of smart displays, but before we talk about everything that can be done with it, let’s take a look at the features and functionality of the Echo Show 15.

General characteristics of the Echo Show 15

Let’s first see what its characteristics are, in case you still don’t know it 100%. You can see even more numbers on amazon.es.

design and construction



The Amazon Echo Show 15 is a device that differs from other smart devices due to its design, since it has a 15-inch screen size that makes it perfect for placing it on a wall, like a painting. Its measurements are 402 x 252 x 35 mm (width x height x depth) and it weighs around 1.8 kg.

The device has a minimalist design that resembles a picture frame, with a screen surrounded by a white border and a matte black metal bezel. It also has a 5 MP camera in the upper left corner of the white border.

The back of the Echo Show 15 has a square slot for the included mounting bracket, along with four screw holes. It also has a micro USB port and a power connector.

Overall, the Echo Show 15 has an attractive and elegant look that blends in well with any home decor. Plus, its wall-mountable design makes it ideal for those who want to save desk space and are looking for a way to have a smart display in their home without taking up too much space.

Screen and image quality

The Amazon Echo Show 15’s 15.6-inch touchscreen has a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution, making it perfect for viewing media and widgets with exceptional clarity.

Picture quality on the Echo Show 15 is good, with accurate color representation and deep blacks making videos and photos look stunning on the big screen. The display isn’t HDR-capable, however, so you can’t expect exceptional picture quality like you’d find on the best smart TV displays.

Available functions

The Amazon Echo Show 15 works with Amazon Alexa and has all the features of a standard smart speaker, such as the ability to control smart home devices and answer general questions, play music, and make calls.

One of the standout features of the Echo Show 15 is its integration with Fire TV, which means that it can be used to stream content from services like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, among others. It can also be paired with a 3rd generation Alexa remote to control Fire TV and apps.

Another cool feature is the device’s ability to automatically switch user profiles based on their face. The Echo Show 15’s front-facing camera can recognize household members and automatically switch to their personalized profilewhich means that each person can see their own personalized information and use their own applications and widgets.

Audio system

The Amazon Echo Show 15 comes with two 1.6-inch front-facing speakers. You also have the option to pair the device with other Bluetooth speakers for a more powerful audio experience.

In terms of sound quality, does not attract much attention, although it has good results in the high and medium frequencies. It comes with a sound equalizer that allows you to adjust the bass, midrange, and treble to customize the sound to your preferences.

Yes, it can fill a room with crisp, clear sound, but it’s not Amazon’s best audio solution, far from it.

Getting started with the Echo Show 15



If you have just bought an Echo Show 15, you may be wondering what the first steps are to start using it. In this section, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know to set up and use your new Echo Show 15 device.

Before we begin, it’s important to note that the Echo Show 15 comes with a wall mount, but if you plan to put it on a shelf, you’ll need to purchase a mount separately. Also, the device comes with a 1.5 meter power cord, so you may need to purchase an extension cord if you want to run it further from the socket.

If you decide to mount the Echo Show 15 on the wall, you’ll need to drill four holes for the included plugs and screws. This is necessary because the device is interactive and needs to be fixed in place to prevent it from moving or hitting the wall.

Once you’ve decided where to put your Echo Show 15, it’s time to start using it. The first step is set up your visual and voice ID. This will allow the device to recognize different users and display personalized content for each one. It’s also important to set up child safety to ensure that the content displayed is appropriate for children.

The Echo Show 15 has been specifically designed for viewing video content. Therefore, it is recommended that you connect to your favorite video streaming accounts, like Netflix or YouTube, from day one. Also, you can use your own photos as home screen on the Echo Show 15. You can link your photos from Facebook or Amazon Photos, but it’s recommended that you manually select which photos to display to prevent unwanted photos from being displayed.

The sound of the Echo Show 15 is good, but if you plan to use it for listening to music, you may want to connect a bluetooth speaker to improve sound quality. You can also customize your home automation favorites to control your smart devicessuch as lights or thermostats, and create shortcuts on the home screen to control them.

In addition, there are a number of tips and tricks to get the most out of your Echo Show 15. You can activate brief modewhich allows for shorter, more concise responses from Alexa, and the follow mode, which allows you to make multiple requests without having to repeat the activation command. You can also activate the whisper mode to get silent responses if someone is sleeping.

Finally, it is important to mention that you can configure the Echo Show 15 as a emergency line. You can create an emergency contact and assign a phone number to it, allowing you to make an emergency call simply by saying “call help”. You can also set a security alert so the device listens for smoke detectors and broken glass and alerts you in an emergency.

The routines

It is one of the functions that I like the most. Here are some examples that can be configured:

– Morning routine: This routine may be designed to help you start your day the right way. It can include Alexa giving you the news of the day, reading your calendar appointments, giving you the weather forecast, and turning on the lights in your room.

– Work routine: If you work from home, a work routine can be very helpful. You can set it to turn on your desk light, play your favorite work music, and remind you when it’s time to take a break.

– dinner routine: This routine can be a useful way to help you get ready for dinner. You can set it to turn on the kitchen lights, give you a shopping list for the ingredients you need, and play your favorite music or podcast while you cook.

– relaxation routine: If you need to unwind and relax after a long day, a relaxation routine may be just what you need. You can set it to play soft music, light scented candles, and dim the lights in the room.

– sleep routine: This routine can help you prepare for sleep. You can set it to turn off the lights in the room, play soothing sounds, and adjust the temperature on your thermostat to create an ideal sleeping environment.

Things you can do with the Amazon Echo Show 15

Although the list could be very long, I leave you with what I use the most, taking advantage of the unique features of this device:

– Execute and control routines– The Echo Show allows you to turn different routines on and off through the corresponding option in the Alexa app. You can also view preconfigured routines or create new ones.

– view cameras: With the Echo Show you can see the images in real time from the security cameras that are connected to the device. It is also possible to ask Alexa to show a specific camera.



– See recipes and cooking videos: Recipes can be searched and displayed, as well as instructional videos to prepare specific dishes. Plus, you can launch recipes from the Echo Show, save them, or add ingredients to a shopping list.

– Set alarms and timers: The Echo Show works like an alarm clock, with the option to set different alarms and timers to remind yourself of important events or to check the cooking time of a dish.

– convert measurements: It is possible to ask Alexa to convert one unit of measure to another. For example, you may be asked to convert teaspoons to tablespoons.

– To make video calls– You can make video calls to other Echo Show devices, whether inside or outside the house, as long as you have the corresponding contact added to your Alexa contact list.



– To see photos: The Echo Show can be used as a digital photo frame, displaying personal images or art. You can also set custom alarms with specific images.



– Go shopping: Through the Echo Show you can make purchases on Amazon simply by asking Alexa to buy a particular product.

– Check calendar and reminders: The Echo Show allows you to review the calendar and the tasks scheduled for the day. New reminders can also be added through the device.



– Get nutritional information: You can ask Alexa to provide information about the nutritional content of different foods, such as the number of calories in a Big Mac hamburger.

– Get weather information: It shows a lot of information, really.



– Get sports information: You can ask about the results of the most recent sporting events, such as a soccer game.

– Play Youtube channels: For this, using Fire TV, you need the virtual remote of the image.



– ask for jokes: The Echo Show can tell jokes or make humorous comments, although the AI’s sense of humor is still something that needs to be worked on a lot more.



– Use Widgets: Widgets are a new feature on the Echo Show 15 that allow you to personalize the home screen with information that is useful and relevant to you. You can add widgets to view weather conditions, breaking news, your to-do list, and much more.

To add a widget, simply long press on any empty part of the home screen and select “Add Widget”. From there, you can choose from a variety of pre-installed widgets, or browse the Alexa Skills library for additional widgets.

Once you’ve added a widget, you can customize it to display the information you want. For example, you can set the weather widget to display the current temperature and weather conditions for your current location, or you can set the news widget to display the most important news headlines for your region.

link and prices

You can find it on amazon.es for 289 euros.