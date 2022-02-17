Amazon Echo Buds, new wireless headphones to enjoy your favorite music, and Alexa, anywhere

The giant of the retail channel has launched the second-generation Amazon Echo Buds, its new wireless headphones, in Spain, and it has done so in a big way, since they are available, temporarily, for 79.99 euros, a very attractive offer if we take into account that its final price will be €119.99.

The Amazon Echo Buds use a new design that represents a substantial improvement, in terms of ergonomics, compared to the first generation model. However, this does not mean that they are bigger, in fact the opposite happens, since they are 20% smaller. This should translate into greater comfort that we will notice, above all, when using them daily and for several hours.

Amazon has precisely highlighted that, thanks to its shorter head and integrated ventilation slots, the new Amazon Echo Buds offer greater comfort and reduce pressure that is produced in the ear canal, which means that, in the end, we will enjoy a superior and much more natural wearing experience. They are also IPX4 certified, which means that they are resistant to sweat and splashes of water. If we want to use them for sports, we will have no problem.

To ensure a perfect adaptation to any type of user, the Amazon Echo Buds come with four different sized silicone padsand with two sizes of fins, which will allow us to choose the format and size that best suits our ear to achieve not only maximum comfort, but also the best possible insulation.

Amazon Echo Buds: Noise Cancellation and Alexa

Turning to the technological level, we find that the Amazon Echo Buds come with active noise cancellation technology, a function that we can activate by pressing any of the headphones and giving the voice command. “Alexa, turn on noise cancellation.” Whenever you want to perceive the noise around you again, just repeat the press and say “Alexa, deactivate noise cancellation”.

As you can see, Alexa will make our lives easierl when using the new Amazon Echo Buds, since it is capable of doing many things, such as playing our favorite content in the main music applications (Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify), making calls and we can also program tasks for it. And if you lose the headphones, don’t worry, you can ask him to look for them.

The integration of Alexa in the Amazon Echo Buds is an important value, but what about the sound quality? These new headphones feature a high-quality driver capable of creating a clear, high dynamic range sound. On the other hand, Amazon has also improved the speakers, which translates into more intense bass and better defined treble, and also reduces distortion when playing multimedia content.

The second generation Amazon Echo Buds offer a maximum autonomy of 5 hours per charge with noise cancellation activated, and thanks to the case with integrated charging system we can carry out another two full charges, which means that the total autonomy can reach 15 hours. These new headphones can be recharged via USB Type-C and wirelessly, connect via Bluetooth and have a dedicated app for iOS and Android.

They are available in black and white, and as we anticipated they can be purchased from today through Amazon for a promotional price of 79.99 euros. Keep in mind that this price is for the version with USB Type-C charging, and that if you want to get hold of the version with wireless charging the price goes up to 99.99 euros. The first units will not start shipping until February 24th.