Amazon Drive towards the terminus: switch-off at the end of next year

Perhaps not everyone knows this, but as with Photos and Google Photos there is an alternative developed by Jeff Bezos’ company to the Google cloud storage service: it is simply called Amazon Drive. It was not very successful, and so came the official announcement of its closure. The definitive shutdown of the servers will take place on December 31, 2023; in short, there is still a lot of time to run for cover.

In its official note (just follow the SOURCE link at the bottom of the article), Amazon explains that the shutdown of Drive is motivated by the desire to concentrate all resources in the development of Photos “to guarantee customers a dedicated solution for storing photos and videos”. According to the press release, there will be no automated tools for transferring and saving data: you will need to go to the service website (i.e. amazon.com/clouddrive) and manually choose files and folders to keep. However, photos and videos will be automatically transferred to Amazon Photos – or rather, it is a procedure that the service already completes “ex officio”. While we’re at it, it’s worth mentioning that for Prime subscribers Amazon Photos offers unlimited photo storage without compression, but only photos, not videos. For those there are 5 GB for free, then you have to buy separate storage.