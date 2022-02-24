Amazon declares war on launchers on its Fire Stick TV

Not long ago it was known that the breeders Fire StickTV received an update that came to respond to one of the great demands from users: that the installation and update of installed applications be as simple as possible. But with this improvement there is one thing that more than one person may not like, since it has to do with customization.

According to the data that has been known by those who already have the corresponding update, the options of personalization of the user interface (launcher) have stopped working like before. Therefore, one of the things that made Amazon players different seems that it will not be possible to use it at least for the moment.

It remains to be seen if what is happening is due to a problem in the installation or simply because Amazon have decided that all users who have a Fire TV Stick (or the Cube, since these models are also affected) have the same user experience. Initially it should be the latter -this is due, among other things, to losing the ads on the home screens-, because to date there were no problems in being able to use a customization by using an application that was installed through what is known as Launch Manager.

The models that are affected

Well, they are practically all those that exist on the market, so if you thought that having an old model you could escape, this will not be the case. We leave you the list of affected players taking as reference the operating system they use:

Fire OS 5 (Update 5.2.8.7): The affected players here are the first and second generation Fire TV Stick. Here there is confusing data, since some users who do block the launcher and others who do not. You run the risk.

(Update 5.2.8.7): The affected players here are the first and second generation Fire TV Stick. Here there is confusing data, since some users who do block the launcher and others who do not. You run the risk. Fire OS 6 (Update 6.2.8.7) – In this case it is known to affect third-generation Amazon players, the Fire TV Stick 4K, and also the first-generation Cube. Here, the blockade exists to everything that is not official.

(Update 6.2.8.7) – In this case it is known to affect third-generation Amazon players, the Fire TV Stick 4K, and also the first-generation Cube. Here, the blockade exists to everything that is not official. Fire OS 7 (Update 7.2.73): Models using this variant, such as the 2nd generation Cube or Fire TV Stick 4K Max, are affected and therefore no ability to use customizations.

amazon

It is clear that what is happening points to being a company decision so that no one escapes Amazon’s control of the user interface (as is the case with other manufacturers, such as Xiaomi or Google itself).

Is there a solution?

Well, the best is that if you haven’t updated to the latest version of your Amazon player, is that do not do it in case you prefer to use a launcher that customizes the way you use the player. Otherwise, there’s not much you can do other than wait and see if things change with the next update that comes off the servers.