Amazon could launch a new web browser: What does it mean for the business?

The alarms began to sound on Twitter when a user shared the questions that Amazon has sent as a “poll” to see what they thought about a topic. Apparently nothing serious, until we read the email and the questions in question in detail.

That’s right, Amazon, the American e-commerce company, has been sending out surveys to its users asking about what features a new desktop and laptop web browser should have. The survey has raised suspicions about Amazon’s launch of a new web browser, which could have significant implications for the company’s business.

Why would Amazon be interested in a new web browser?

Amazon’s interest in launching a new web browser aligns with its growing advertising business. In 2022, Amazon made nearly $38 billion in ad revenue, more than it did from its Prime service and all of its other subscription services combined. Part of what makes Amazon so attractive to advertisers is the wealth of data it has on buying habits and consumer behavior. If Amazon could combine that information with the data collection that comes from a web browser, it could tip the internet advertising scales in favor of the e-commerce giant.

What would it mean for the online advertising industry?

If Amazon were to launch a web browser, it could collect information about users’ online activity, including which websites they visit and what products they search for. With this information, Amazon could offer advertisers access to a detailed database of user information, which could be extremely valuable for advertising campaigns.

In addition, if Google, the owner of the world’s most popular web browser Chrome, goes ahead with its plans to remove third-party cookies, it could weaken smaller competitors in the ad market. An Amazon web browser could challenge Chrome’s dominance in the market and offer advertisers a viable alternative.

Amazon already has experience developing web browsers, such as Silk, a web browser that was first released in 2011 for Amazon devices. Although the company hasn’t officially announced the launch of a new web browser, the survey suggests that Amazon is seriously exploring the idea.

What did they ask in the survey?

the survey asked users what features they would like to see in a new Amazon web browser, including text-to-speech, extensions, and the ability to block third-party cookies. The survey also asked users how they currently use their web browser, how much time they spend browsing the Internet, and what frustrates them about their browsing experience.

Here you have some of the questions asked, the rest you have in this tweet

What would be the impact of a new Amazon web browser?

A new Amazon web browser could have a big impact on the advertising market, especially when combined with the company’s vast database of purchases and buying habits. However, there could also be concerns about user privacy and data collection.

The launch of a new Amazon web browser could also have implications for the software industry in general. If Amazon manages to create a popular web browser, it could attract developers and content creators to create specific extensions and applications for its browser. This could mean further fragmentation of the web browser market, which could make life more difficult for web developers as they would have to ensure that their websites work properly across multiple browsers.

If Amazon manages to deliver a compelling and convenient browsing experience for users, it could erode the market share of existing web browsers and become a major player in the market, no doubt about that.

Maybe we are alerting ourselves for no reason, maybe there is no intention of launching a new browser and the shots point the other way. We’ll be alert.